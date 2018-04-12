Algomizer Prepares for Its ICO: Will Offer Investors a Unique Security Token

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Algomizer Group, specializing in the online marketing field, announces today the findings of the dedicated blockchain and ICO taskforce the company had appointed to evaluate its ICO.

According to estimates made by the taskforce, the addition of a new blockchain layer to technologies developed or acquired by the company, as opposed to the development of a new product altogether, greatly increases the ICO's success potential. Such addition is highly appealing, according to the advisors, since typically, ICOs feature the development of brand new products, which involves great technological risk. At Algomizer's ICO, this risk is almost eliminated. Moreover, Algomizer is a public company, with esteemed, experienced entrepreneur and leadership, compared to the relatively early stages of most companies holding ICOs, which will contribute to its success.

The added blockchain technology will improve the capabilities of the company's products by allowing users better tracking of their advertising and marketing budgets. The improvement will solves one of the greatest challenges in online services marketing: the link between the expense and the income attributed to it.

Algomizer intends to adopt the advisors' findings and offer a security token, an advanced token rapidly gaining popularity. The company takes into consideration the committee's interim report, as published by the Israel Securities Authority, and chooses to comply with the security token regulations in advance.

The framework of the ICO:

Algomizer will establish a subsidiary overseas to hold the ICO.

The security token will be offered to investors in accordance with existing provisions.

Each participant in the ICO will transparently identify themselves, the sources of their funds and/or payment methods and any other information required to fully convert their digital currency.

The company estimates that within the upcoming months, such tokens will be tradable on security token markets which, the company estimates, will be properly regulated. The company is aware of several entities which had reached out to American authorities requesting approvals for establishing designated marketplaces for such tokens.

Any security token holder will be entitled, after the vesting period ends and the technological development of blockchain for implementation in the company's products and its commercialization are completed, to convert their tokens to utility tokens of the company, which will be used within its systems. Using these tokens will offer users many benefits, including discounts, warranty and preferred payment terms.

The company aims for an amount between $ 15M and $ 50M , and it reserves the right to increase the maximal amount according to demand arising within the ICO.

As customary in ICOs, early participants will be offered additional bonus tokens.

Furthermore, the company will conduct a periodic reacquisition of tokens from their holders, from the blockchain system profits at a substantial scope.

