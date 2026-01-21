ALGON GROUP CONTINUES EXPANSION OF REAL ESTATE RESTRUCTURING EXPERTISE WITH TWO KEY HIRES AS ADVISORY DEMAND SURGES

Seasoned Restructuring Professionals Elizabeth Witko and E.A. Kratzman Join Growing Financial Advisory Firm

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algon Group, a specialized financial advisory firm with expansive expertise in the real estate sector and in guiding stakeholders in troubled companies, is pleased to announce the addition of two highly regarded restructuring professionals to its team. Elizabeth M.K. Witko has joined as Director, based in Philadelphia, and E.A. Kratzman III has joined as Senior Managing Director, based in New York City. The dual appointments reflect Algon's continued growth and the increasingly complex restructuring landscape, facing both the real estate market and operating companies today.

Witko brings 15 years of experience in consulting on and managing complex, distressed, and high-pressure situations at firms including Armanino Advisory, Drucker & Scaccetti, School Power, Glacial Energy, and Wells Fargo. Her leadership in a significant multi-asset §363 sale led her team to win the 2024 Turnaround Management Association "Transaction of the Year," highlighting her skill in creating value under challenging circumstances. She has overseen projects in special situations advisory and distressed M&A, completing over 30 client engagements across industries such as industrials, real estate, and construction, with specialized knowledge in technology and life sciences. Witko received her M.S. in Finance from The John Hopkins University's Carey Business School and her B.S. from Pennsylvania State University's Schreyer Honors College.

Kratzman is a senior restructuring and real estate advisory professional with extensive experience across distressed credit, bankruptcy, special situations, and large-scale asset repositioning. He has advised lenders, sponsors, government entities, and financial institutions for more than two decades, with expertise spanning real estate, industrial operations, power generation, infrastructure, retail, and logistics. Among his notable engagements, Kratzman played a central role advising the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Corporation (PRIDCO) during the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's bankruptcy, overseeing accounting, leasing, and alternative-use strategies for 23 million square feet of industrial and commercial assets. He has also served as a lead advisor and steering committee member in numerous complex Chapter 11 and out-of-court situations. Kratzman joins Algon Group from his own real estate and financial services consultancy. Previously, he was a Vice President, Senior Workout Specialist at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and a Managing Director at Ankura Consulting Group. Kratzman received his M.B.A. from Rutgers Business School and his B.A. from William and Hobart Smith Colleges.

"The demand for sophisticated restructuring advisory services for troubled companies and the real estate industry continues to accelerate as they navigate an increasingly complex financial environment," stated Troy Taylor, President of the Algon Group. "Elizabeth and E.A. bring exceptional expertise and track records of delivering results in the most challenging situations. Their additions strengthen our ability to serve clients facing difficult distressed scenarios."

About the Algon Group

The Algon Group, founded in 2002, is a specialized financial advisory firm that provides sophisticated financial advisory services to stakeholders dealing with a variety of difficult issues. Our expertise lies in our ability to effectively guide clients through complex, challenging, and/or financially distressed situations. Our professionals each have decades of investment banking and industry experience, with a particular focus in the energy and real estate sectors and have advised on over $8 billion of restructurings and/or financings. Noteworthy assignments have included The Related Group, Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo Resort, BrightSource (Solar) Energy, Inc., Its Sugar, Tradition Land Company, Dressbarn and One Bal Harbour. www.algongroup.com.

