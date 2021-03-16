Algonomy Selected by Loop Neighborhood to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer Engagement

Loop, part of AU Energy that operates around 120 stores across California, has reinvented the gas station experience over the last decade. As an all-in-one convenience store and marketplace, Loop offers its customers a wide variety of fresh foods and daily grocery items and targets the upscale and discerning customer by offering products that support active and healthy lifestyles.

Algonomy's solution with built-in retail expertise and algorithmic activation capabilities will enable Loop to engage each customer in real-time with contextually relevant messages based on their behavior and transaction history to create new omnichannel experiences and drive customer loyalty. The solution leverages machine learning algorithms to drive consistent personalization across all channels and throughout the customer journey.

"As we continue to re-imagine and innovate our business model, we're committed to investing in new-age technology-driven customer experiences. Algonomy's market-leading AI technology enables personalized marketing campaigns with maximum precision and minimal effort. The solution fits our strategy perfectly and will better position us to meet the needs of our customers in the digital era", said Pervez Pir, Chief Operating Officer at Loop Neighborhood.

"Loop Neighborhood is an innovator in the C-store segment and is leading the C-store evolution by bringing together contactless shopping, mobile marketing and omni-channel customer engagement to deliver highly personalized and relevant customer experiences. We are thrilled to partner with Loop in accelerating their Digital Transformation journey", said Sivakumar Hariharaiyer, SVP North America & Europe at Algonomy.

Learn more about Algonomy's C-Store customer engagement solutions here.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) is a global leader in algorithmic customer engagement powering digital first strategies for retailers and brands. With industry-leading retail expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration and customer analytics. Headquartered in San Francisco and Bangalore, our global presence spans over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.algonomy.com.

SOURCE Algonomy