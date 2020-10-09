Algonquin Announces Retirement of Vice-Chair Christopher Jarratt

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that Christopher Jarratt will retire as Vice-Chair of the Company effective November 30, 2020. Mr. Jarratt's retirement is part of the Board's long-term senior leadership succession plan. As part of his transition, Mr. Jarratt has also retired from the Company's Board.

"Chris was a co-founder of the organization over thirty years ago and has played an instrumental role in the growth of the company to the large diversified utility company that it is today," said APUC Chairman Ken Moore. "Chris has worked closely with Algonquin's CEO, Arun Banskota, to support the continuance of the Company's entrepreneurial spirit, track record of delivering growth and building long term shareholder value."

Mr. Jarratt co-founded the Company in 1988 and built on the Company's roots as a small hydroelectric generator to create a large diversified utility company with over $11 billion of total assets.

"I am immensely grateful for Chris' leadership and all the contributions he has made over the years, and in particular the assistance he has provided to me personally, and wish him well in his future endeavors," stated APUC CEO Arun Banskota. "I am excited about continuing to lead Algonquin into a new chapter of growth building upon Algonquin's success delivering mission critical utility services and renewable energy solutions."

