Algonquin College Selects Unit4 Student Management to Provide a Modernized Student Experience

New Student Information System will transform how the college does business and support its vision to be a global leader in personalized, digitally connected, experiential learning

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announced that Algonquin College has selected Unit4 Student Management to support its growth and commitment to quality education.

Algonquin College is one of Canada's largest colleges with campuses in the capital city of Ottawa, and the Ottawa Valley communities of Perth and Pembroke. It is home to a diverse population of over 45,000 full and part-time students spread over 270 programs. Over 1,300 international students enrol there from more than 100 countries.

In early 2020, Algonquin launched AC Online, its first digital-only campus – and has the highest number of online enrolments of all Colleges and CÉGEPS in Canada. As a leader in the integration of technology into learning, Algonquin College was looking for a flexible student information system (SIS) that could meet its strategic and operational needs, providing the tools to enhance their students' academic success, improve institutional and operational effectiveness, and optimize SIS-related processes.

Algonquin College selected Unit4 following a rigorous Request for Proposal (RFP) process that complied with the Broader Public Sector (BPS) Procurement Directive of Ontario.

By implementing Unit4 Student Management, Algonquin College will be the first college in Ontario to move to a cloud SIS, and will benefit from:

Automation and control across the entire student lifecycle — from recruitment to alumni — including: Admissions, Academics, Financial Aid, Billing, Communications, Reporting & Analytics

A modern and future-proofed solution

End-to-end support for educators and students alike

Greater personalization and digitization of services to students, academics, and professional service staff

"Algonquin College is a leader in personalized learning and Unit4 is the ideal partner to help us further enhance and customize the student experience," said Claude Brulé, President and CEO, Algonquin College. "The company's cutting-edge technology is going to transform how we do business. Together, we will build a new student information system that will have a positive impact on both employees and learners – and position Algonquin for a dynamic future."

"It is vital, especially now, that colleges are given the support, tools and flexibility to ensure their success, but also provide the right learning experience that all students deserve," said Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4. "Algonquin's educational mission is to transform hopes and dreams into skills and knowledge leading to lifelong success, and we look forward to partnering with them on this journey."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-focused mid-market services organizations. Our cloud ERP, HCM and FP&A applications transform work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks while providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 serves more than 5,000 customers in industries including professional services, public sector, nonprofit, and education.

About Algonquin College

Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology, located in Canada's capital, Ottawa, and the Ottawa Valley communities of Perth and Pembroke, was established in 1967 and is the largest polytechnic in Eastern Ontario. It is a leader in post-secondary education and has undergone significant growth since its establishment and continues to grow today. In early 2020, Algonquin launched AC Online, its first digital-only campus – and it has the highest number of online enrolments of all Colleges and CÉGEPS in Canada. It has almost 20,000 full-time learners, more than 25,000 continuing education learners, and 1300 international learners from more than 100 countries. In early 2020, Algonquin College was named a Top Employer in the National Capital Region for the seventh year in a row in an annual competition to recognize employers who are leaders in their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Visit: www.algonquincollege.com.

