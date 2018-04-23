Date: Friday, May 11, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Conference Call Access: Toll Free Canada/US: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto local: 416-915-3239

Please ask to join the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. conference call Presentation Access: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/algonquinpower20180511.html Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com Call Replay: (available until May 25) Toll Free Canada/US: 1-855-669-9658 Vancouver local: 1-604-674-8052

Access code: 2150

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

APUC is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility with $10 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, APUC provides rate regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utility services to over 750,000 customers in the United States, and is committed to being a global leader in the generation of clean energy through its portfolio of long term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing more than 1,500 MW of installed capacity. APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding pipeline of renewable energy development projects, organic growth within its rate regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. Common shares and preferred shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AQN.

Visit APUC at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-announces-dates-for-2018-first-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-300634749.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Related Links

http://www.algonquinpower.com

