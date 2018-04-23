Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for 2018 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("APUC") (TSX/NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release 2018 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after market close. APUC will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, May 11, 2018, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Ian Robertson and Chief Financial Officer, David Bronicheski.
Conference call details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Friday, May 11, 2018
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. ET
|
Conference Call Access:
|
Toll Free Canada/US:
|
1-800-319-4610
|
Toronto local:
|
416-915-3239
|
Please ask to join the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. conference call
|
Presentation Access:
|
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/algonquinpower20180511.html
Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com
|
Call Replay:
(available until May 25)
|
Toll Free Canada/US:
|
1-855-669-9658
|
Vancouver local:
|
1-604-674-8052
|
Access code:
|
2150
About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
APUC is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility with $10 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, APUC provides rate regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utility services to over 750,000 customers in the United States, and is committed to being a global leader in the generation of clean energy through its portfolio of long term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing more than 1,500 MW of installed capacity. APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding pipeline of renewable energy development projects, organic growth within its rate regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. Common shares and preferred shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AQN.
