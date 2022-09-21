Algorand Appoints Michele Quintaglie as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Visa and Fidelity executive joins leading Layer-1 blockchain network

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand , the pure proof-of-stake, carbon-negative Layer-1 blockchain network, today announced the appointment of Michele Quintaglie as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective Sept. 19. Joining the Algorand leadership team , she will report to interim CEO Sean Ford and will lead global marketing and communications with a focus on building Algorand's brand and reach through strategic growth initiatives.

In her new role, Quintaglie will enhance Algorand's position in the marketplace through brand positioning and narrative development, identifying and activating key sponsorships and partnerships, influencer marketing, and supporting future technology launches and market growth initiatives.

"It's exciting to bring an experienced leader like Michele into the role of CMO," said Sean Ford, Interim CEO at Algorand. "With an extensive track record of proven success in global communications and marketing across the corporate, agency and UN development world, Michele will continue to strengthen Algorand's profile as a leading provider of Web3 infrastructure."

Quintaglie brings an extensive background in the corporate communications, brand and marketing profession having led teams for several Fortune 100 companies. She served as SVP and Head of Communications for Fidelity Asset Management, an early adopter of digital assets. She then took on the role of SVP and Global Head of Communications for Visa Inc. While at Visa, Quintaglie oversaw all communications including corporate, innovation and regional teams, including representing Visa on the Communications Commission for the International Olympic Committee.

Most recently Quintaglie served as Head of External Communications for United Technologies through its transformation into three publicly-traded companies, followed by a historic merger with Raytheon Company, eventually serving as Head of Media and Public Policy for the new Raytheon Technologies.

Earlier in her career, Quintaglie led the U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility practice for Hill & Knowlton, one of the world's leading global communications companies, and spent more than a decade based in Africa working as an Information Officer and Crisis Spokeswoman for the United Nations World Food Programme and UNICEF. She is a Rotary International Scholar and Washington Scholar, and is a graduate of Villanova University and the University of Nairobi, where she completed her graduate studies.

"I've had a passion for blockchain and Web3 for some time now, which is why I couldn't be more excited to join the Algorand team," said Quintaglie. "Algorand represents the key values I look for in any great brand — amazing technology, global reach, proven leadership, and most importantly, a purpose-driven ethos to create technologies that offer meaningful societal and environmental impact."

