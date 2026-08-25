Algorand Foundation Launches AC2: An Open Protocol for Secure, User-Controlled Communication with AI Agents

New open standard puts users in control of AI-driven signing operations, enabling secure agentic commerce without exposing private keys

DOVER, Del., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand Foundation today announced the public launch of AC2 (Agentic Communication and Control Protocol), an open-source, blockchain-agnostic standard for secure peer-to-peer communication between users and AI agents. The specification and reference implementation are available now at github.com/algorandfoundation/ac2.

As AI agents increasingly execute payments, sign code, and manage digital operations on behalf of users, existing messaging channels (e.g., email, Telegram, WhatsApp) offer no cryptographic identity verification, no standardized delegation, and no way for users to approve individual actions without handing over their private keys entirely. AC2 closes that gap.

The protocol establishes a direct, end-to-end encrypted WebRTC connection between a user's wallet or app and an AI agent. When an agent needs to perform a signing operation – a payment, a git commit, an API authorization – it sends a request to the user via AC2. The user reviews and approves through their own wallet interface, and the signature is delegated back to the agent. The private key never leaves the user's control.

"AC2 is Algorand's answer to a fundamental question the industry has been sidestepping: how do you give AI agents the authority they need to be useful, without the authority to act against your interests?" said Marc Vanlerberghe, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at the Algorand Foundation. "The answer is you don't hand them the keys, you approve each use of them."

AC2 supports a broad range of agentic workflows. A coding agent can draft code and ask the developer to approve the final digital signature before it's published. Similarly, an AI assistant can manage payments by sending the transaction details directly to a users' digital wallet, where they can easily review and approve them before the payment goes through. A shopping agent can construct an AP2 Intent Mandate, defining what it is authorized to buy and at what price, then submit it to the user for sign-off before acting autonomously. Because AC2 supports extensions, any message type or signing format can be added to the protocol, making it suitable for any domain where agents need scoped, user-approved authority.

AC2 uses DIDComm v2.0 message formats to ensure seamless operability across different systems, passkey-based authentication via Liquid Auth (built on FIDO2/WebAuthn), and supports real-time voice and text streaming as well as signing delegation. It requires no central message relay and no blockchain to operate.

Alongside the specification, the Foundation is releasing an open-source wallet proof-of-concept and an OpenClaw plugin for end-to-end developer testing. The Foundation is actively inviting design partners to review and contribute to the AC2 spec.

Specification and code: github.com/algorandfoundation/ac2

github.com/algorandfoundation/ac2 Website: ac2protocol.org

About Algorand

Algorand is a public layer-1 blockchain built for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance, instant settlement, and post-quantum resilience. Organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, asset tokenization, programmable finance, identity, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial applications that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more and join the financial empowerment movement, visit algorand.co.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding AC2 and the Algorand Foundation's planned features, integrations, and protocol developments. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to change as development progresses and as external standards evolve. Actual results, timing, and scope may differ.

All third-party brands, product names, and trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Mention of them does not imply affiliation, endorsement, or partnership. This release does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. The use of agentic commerce involves risks, including potential fraud and identity verification issues. Users and merchants should ensure they are using verified agents and follow best practices for security and compliance.

SOURCE Algorand Foundation