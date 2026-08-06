Flow Traders Brings 24/7 Liquidity to Algorand

The partnership delivers 24/7 liquidity to ALGO for institutional counterparties

DOVER, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand Foundation and Flow Traders, a leading global liquidity provider, today announced a partnership to deepen institutional liquidity across the Algorand blockchain. As part of this collaboration, Flow Traders will provide liquidity to support institutional participation in the Algorand ecosystem and make ALGO available to institutional counterparties through its global execution infrastructure, with execution available via FIX, OMS/EMS, ECNs, or high-touch OTC, and settlement in fiat or stablecoins through established workflows.

"This partnership means Algorand's infrastructure now benefits from Flow Traders' continuous, institutional-grade liquidity," said Amar Odedra, Chief Commercial Officer at the Algorand Foundation. "As Algorand's real-world asset ecosystem grows, deep, reliable liquidity in ALGO gives institutional counterparties the confidence to engage with the network at scale."

"We look forward to making ALGO available to institutional counterparties through our global execution infrastructure," said Michael Lie, Global Head of Digital Assets at Flow Traders. "Deep and reliable liquidity is essential to supporting institutional participation in digital asset markets. By expanding our coverage to ALGO, we are improving access to the Algorand ecosystem as it continues to grow across payments, tokenized assets and other on-chain use cases."

Flow Traders brings two decades of ETF expertise to digital assets, operating at the intersection of traditional finance and on-chain infrastructure. As institutional participation in digital asset markets grows, the Algorand Foundation and Flow Traders are committed to expanding liquidity coverage across the Algorand ecosystem.

The Algorand blockchain supports an established RWA ecosystem spanning real estate, commodities, private credit, and stablecoins, with institutional participants including Lofty, Enel, Aberdeen, and Meld. In Q2 2026, the network recorded 23.2 million RWA transactions across 1.2 million monthly active addresses, with $1.61 billion in USDC transacted volume.

About Algorand

Algorand is a public layer-1 blockchain built for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance and instant settlement. Developers and organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, identity, asset tokenization, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial apps that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more and join the financial empowerment movement, visit algorand.co.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global ETF and digital asset liquidity provider, on a mission to become the liquidity provider of choice in a 24/7 global financial ecosystem. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders has built on its heritage in European equity ETFs to provide liquidity across more than 25,000 products in ETFs, equities, fixed income, commodities, FX and digital assets, on over 150 venues globally. With more than EUR 7 trillion in annual value traded and over 1,600 active counterparties, Flow Traders plays a central role in ensuring markets remain resilient and transparent. The Company is investing in frontier technologies to drive innovation across traditional and digital asset markets. Operating from eight offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia, Flow Traders brings together over 600 professionals representing more than 60 nationalities.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only. The information is provided by the Algorand Foundation and, while we strive to keep it accurate and current, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to its completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability for any purpose. Nothing in this release constitutes legal, financial, tax, or investment advice, nor an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation. References to third parties, including any organizations, agencies, products, or platforms, are for informational purposes only and do not imply any endorsement, affiliation, or partnership beyond what is expressly stated. All third-party names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Operational figures reflect information available as of the date of this release and may be subject to revision. Any statements regarding future plans, integrations, deployments, or timelines are forward-looking and subject to change. The Algorand Foundation undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required.

SOURCE Algorand Foundation