Algorics names Amit M Patel to Board of Directors

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorics Inc., one of the fastest-growing biometrics and data science companies, expands its board of directors with another key appointment.

The newest member to join the board, Mr. Amit M Patel comes with twenty-five years of healthcare industry experience with publicly traded, private-equity-backed, and start-up companies in various capacities including C-suite, board member, advisor, and investor. Amit has expertise across biopharma, pharma services, and other healthcare segments, and is currently a board member at multiple private-equity-backed portfolio companies.

"I welcome the opportunity to be involved with Algorics as a board member during this high-growth phase of the company, and supporting its mission of accelerating data-centric drug development," said Amit upon his appointment.

In his prior executive roles with Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Capsugel, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Amit has led businesses with over $1B in gross revenue and 1000 employees, and a global presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

"We are glad to have Amit on board and believe his industry insights will be key as we enter the next phase of growth at Algorics," said Nithiya Ananthakrishnan, CEO of Algorics. "With our diverse client base across large biopharma, emerging biotechs, CROs, and medical devices companies, Amit's expertise will help us drive increasing value for our customers."

To learn more about Algorics, visit www.algorics.com

About Algorics:

Founded in 2013, Algorics is a specialized data sciences partner to the life sciences industry focusing on data management, biostatistics, programming, and data standardization. The company supports a global portfolio of biopharmaceutical and CRO clients with cost-effective and high-quality analytical services underpinned by technology know-how and access to high-quality talent across US, Europe, and Asia. We help our customers increase productivity and accelerate development with our technology-backed solutions to enable data standardization and faster statistical reporting.

SOURCE Algorics