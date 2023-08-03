Algorics Strengthens Board of Directors and Leadership with New Appointments

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorics Inc., one of the fastest-growing biometrics and data science companies, today announced the addition of three new members to its board and leadership team, to accelerate its growth and strengthen strategic direction.

The newly appointed members are Alan Morgan as a Member of the Board, Greg Steffens as Strategic Advisor, and Stephen Boccardo as the Senior Vice President for Business Development and Commercial Strategy.

"Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience and insight that will be invaluable as Algorics continues to evolve and grow," said Nithiya Ananthakrishnan, Founder & CEO of Algorics Inc. "Their deep industry knowledge and leadership will be critical as we work towards our strategic objectives."

On his appointment, Mr. Morgan commented "It's been a pleasure to watch Algorics grow over the years to become one of the leading clinical data science organizations. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success in delivering clinical data excellence, for life sciences customers globally."

Alan Morgan is an experienced and highly accomplished professional in the life sciences industry. Over the last 30 years, he has held various leadership positions within CROs, having started his career with AstraZeneca and GSK. His career highlights include leadership positions at ICON, Covance, Excelya, Quanticate, MDS (now Syneos Health), RPS (now PRA/ICON), and Gentronix.

"I am thrilled to be part of this innovative company and contribute as a strategic advisor," said Mr. Greg Steffens. "With my extensive background, I'm excited to support the team to design cutting-edge software that automates data processes and delivers effective solutions for the industry."

Greg Steffens has been an industry stalwart utilizing SAS for programming and application development since 1981. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in CDISC initiatives. He has held various roles, ranging from lead technical positions to leadership roles, and spearheaded automation initiatives in various pharmaceutical companies. His expertise encompasses the creation and implementation of metadata-driven solutions to streamline tasks such as data definition, data transformation, data validation, and FDA submissions.

"I am passionate about data science and the impact it can make in clinical trial approvals. With cutting-edge software platforms, Algorics is poised to tap the market opportunity to automate and simplify the clinical data analytics and submission process," said Mr. Stephen Boccardo. "I am very excited to drive commercial strategy for the Algorics team as we continue to grow as a specialized data science partner for the life sciences industry."

Stephen Boccardo is a seasoned commercial expert with over 30 years of experience in building and managing large commercial organizations with key industry players such as Liquent (now Parexel), BioClinica, Clinical Ink, and Quartesian. As an expert in clinical data and biometrics businesses, Stephen will be leading business development and commercial strategy at Algorics.

About Algorics:

Founded in 2013, Algorics is a specialized data sciences partner to the life sciences industry focusing on data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, and data standardization. The company supports a global portfolio of biopharmaceutical and CRO clients with cost-effective and high-quality data services underpinned by technology know-how and access to talent across US, Europe, and Asia. We help our customers increase productivity and accelerate development with our technology-backed solutions to enable data standardization and faster statistical reporting.

SOURCE Algorics