Algorithmic Trading Market: North America to Occupy 34% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with AlgoTrader AG & Argo SE|Technavio

Algorithmic Trading Market: Vendor Analysis with key offerings

The algorithmic trading market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AlgoTrader AG - The company offers AlgoTrader showing the AlgoTrader live trading front end as well as three example strategies trading Forex, Equities, and Futures.

The company offers AlgoTrader showing the AlgoTrader live trading front end as well as three example strategies trading Forex, Equities, and Futures. Argo SE - The company offers Argo Reliable Multicast which is designed to satisfy the high throughput, low latency, scalability, and adaptability demands of modern market data distribution and real-time risk management systems.

The company offers Argo Reliable Multicast which is designed to satisfy the high throughput, low latency, scalability, and adaptability demands of modern market data distribution and real-time risk management systems. Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - The company offers investment advisory, portfolio, and risk management services.

The company offers investment advisory, portfolio, and risk management services. InfoReach Inc. - The company offers InfoReach Strategy Server which is a powerful algorithmic engine that gives traders the ability to deploy strategies for equities, futures, options, and FX trading without having to invest the time and resources in building and maintaining their own technology infrastructure.

The company offers InfoReach Strategy Server which is a powerful algorithmic engine that gives traders the ability to deploy strategies for equities, futures, options, and FX trading without having to invest the time and resources in building and maintaining their own technology infrastructure. Optiver VOF - The company offers Delta1 that combines a systematic approach with sophisticated pricing models, iterating often to ensure consistent, robust trading performance.

The company offers Delta1 that combines a systematic approach with sophisticated pricing models, iterating often to ensure consistent, robust trading performance. To know about all major vendor offerings -Click now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis Report by Component (solutions and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/algorithmic-trading-market-industry-analysis

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Algorithmic Trading Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Algorithmic Trading Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast Report -Buy Now!

Algorithmic Trading Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The algorithmic trading market is driven by the high demand for market surveillance. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the Algorithmic Trading Market. However, the factors such as wider bid-ask spread in APAC may impede the market growth.

Algorithmic Trading Market: Segmentation Analysis

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Solutions - size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

The Dental CAD-CAM Market share is expected to increase by USD 422.68 mn from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 422.68 mn from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%. The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market share is expected to increase by USD 15.14 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 48.22%. Download a sample now!

Algorithmic Trading Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data, that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Application software market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AlgoTrader AG

Exhibit 43: AlgoTrader AG - Overview



Exhibit 44: AlgoTrader AG - Product and service



Exhibit 45: AlgoTrader AG - Key offerings

10.4 Argo SE

Exhibit 46: Argo SE - Overview



Exhibit 47: Argo SE - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Argo SE - Key offerings

10.5 Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC

Exhibit 49: Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - Overview



Exhibit 50: Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC - Key offerings

10.6 InfoReach Inc.

Exhibit 52: InfoReach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: InfoReach Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: InfoReach Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Optiver VOF

Exhibit 55: Optiver VOF - Overview



Exhibit 56: Optiver VOF - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Optiver VOF - Key offerings

10.8 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 61: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 63: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Thomson Reuters Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Tower Research Capital LLC

Exhibit 68: Tower Research Capital LLC - Overview



Exhibit 69: Tower Research Capital LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Tower Research Capital LLC - Key offerings

10.11 uTrade

Exhibit 71: uTrade - Overview



Exhibit 72: uTrade - Product and service



Exhibit 73: uTrade - Key offerings

10.12 VIRTU Financial Inc.

Exhibit 74: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: VIRTU Financial Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio