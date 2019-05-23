Algorithmic Trading Market Report 2019
May 23, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algorithmic Trading Market by Trading Type (FOREX, Stock Markets, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global algorithmic trading market size to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019-2024.
The major growth drivers of the algorithmic trading market include the increasing demand for fast and effective order execution, and reducing transaction costs. The lack of monitoring and insufficient risk valuation capabilities may restrain the growth of the algorithmic trading market.
The platforms segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The algorithmic trading market is segmented on the basis of solutions, such as platforms and software tools. The platforms segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient algorithmic trading platform provides maximum control and high speed for consistent and profitable outputs.
The Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The algorithmic trading market by trading type has been segmented into Foreign Exchange (FOREX), stock markets, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (commodities, assets, Credit Default Swaps, (CDS), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage). The ETF segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automated trading and enhanced trading experiences.
Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Algorithmic Trading Market
4.2 Market: Top 3 Trading Types
4.3 Market: Top 3 Trading Types and Regions
4.4 Market, By Trading Type
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Fast, Reliable, and Effective Order Execution and Reduced Transaction Costs
5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Regulations and Growing Demand for Market Surveillance
5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Monitoring and Insufficient Risk Valuation Capabilities
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Algorithmic Trading to Have No Impact of Human Emotions
5.2.3.2 Emergence of AI and Algorithms in Financial Services Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Accuracy and Consistency in Algorithms
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Introduction
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.3 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive Ii
5.4.4 Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation
5.4.5 Securities and Exchange Commission
5.4.6 Commodity Futures Trading Commission
5.5 Algorithmic Trading Architecture
6 Algorithmic Trading Market, By Trading Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Foreign Exchange
6.2.1 Need for Automated Trading to Drive Market in Forex Segment
6.3 Stock Markets
6.3.1 Stock Markets to Gain Traction in Coming Years
6.4 Exchange-Traded Funds
6.4.1 Exchange-Traded Funds Provide Lower Average Costs for Trading Process to Drive Market
6.5 Bonds
6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Financing Projects and Operations to Drive Adoption of Bonds in the Market
6.6 Cryptocurrencies
6.6.1 Cryptocurrencies Assist Traders in Performing Secure Trading Payments
6.7 Others
7 Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Platforms
7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Algorithmic Trading Platform to Effectively Automate Trading Process and Maximize Profit
7.2.2 Software Tools
7.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Algorithmic Trading Tools to Automate Trading Strategies
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Professional Services
7.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Consulting Services to Effectively Implement Algorithmic Trading Solutions
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.2.1 Organizations' Need to Focus More on Core Tasks to Drive Demand for Managed Services in Coming Years
8 Algorithmic Trading Market, By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability Benefits to Boost Growth of Cloud Deployment Models
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations to Continue to Adopt On-Premises Deployment Models
9 Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Growing Potential of Algorithmic Trading to Drive Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises to Deploy Algorithmic Trading Solutions for Effectively Executing Trading Strategies
10 Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Growing Implementation of Ai- and Ml-Based Solutions to Fuel the Demand for Algorithmic Trading in the US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Increase in Ai-Based Investments and Research Activities to Drive the Growth of the Market in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 Growing Governance From Regulators to Fuel the Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Solutions in the UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Solutions to Drive the Market in Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Heavy Inflow of Capital From Various Investors to Drive the Market in France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Growing Investments By Tech Giants to Expand and Provide Opportunities for the Development of Algorithmic Trading Market Solutions
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Growing Government Regulations Helps Algorithmic Trading Solution Providers Improve Risk Management Practices in Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Lower Cost of Technology and Availability of Skilled Resources to Help the Algorithmic Trading Market Grow
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.4.1 Increasing Investments in Technologies to Help the Market to Grow
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 United Arab Emirates
10.5.1.1 Complex Legal, Regulatory, and Economic Resolutions to Compel Organizations to Adopt Algorithmic Trading Solutions in UAE
10.5.2 Israel
10.5.2.1 Regulatory Compliance Backed By the Presence of Algorithmic Trading Vendors to Lead the Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Solutions in Israel
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Brazil to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Algorithmic Trading Market in Coming Years
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Mexico to Account for the Largest Market Size in the Algorithmic Trading Market in the Region
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Thomson Reuters
12.3 63 Moons
12.4 Virtu Financial
12.5 Software AG
12.6 MetaQuotes Software
12.7 Symphony
12.8 InfoReach
12.9 Argo SE
12.10 Kuberre Systems
12.11 Tata Consultancy Services
12.12 QuantCore Capital Management
12.13 iRageCapital
12.14 Automated Trading SoftTech
12.15 Tethys
12.16 Trading Technologies
12.17 uTrade
12.18 Vela
12.19 Algo Trader
