Algorithmic Trading Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algorithmic Trading Market by Trading Type (FOREX, Stock Markets, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global algorithmic trading market size to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019-2024.

The major growth drivers of the algorithmic trading market include the increasing demand for fast and effective order execution, and reducing transaction costs. The lack of monitoring and insufficient risk valuation capabilities may restrain the growth of the algorithmic trading market.

The platforms segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The algorithmic trading market is segmented on the basis of solutions, such as platforms and software tools. The platforms segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient algorithmic trading platform provides maximum control and high speed for consistent and profitable outputs.



The Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The algorithmic trading market by trading type has been segmented into Foreign Exchange (FOREX), stock markets, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (commodities, assets, Credit Default Swaps, (CDS), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage). The ETF segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automated trading and enhanced trading experiences.



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Algorithmic Trading Market

4.2 Market: Top 3 Trading Types

4.3 Market: Top 3 Trading Types and Regions

4.4 Market, By Trading Type



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Fast, Reliable, and Effective Order Execution and Reduced Transaction Costs

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Regulations and Growing Demand for Market Surveillance

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Monitoring and Insufficient Risk Valuation Capabilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Algorithmic Trading to Have No Impact of Human Emotions

5.2.3.2 Emergence of AI and Algorithms in Financial Services Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Accuracy and Consistency in Algorithms

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.3 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive Ii

5.4.4 Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation

5.4.5 Securities and Exchange Commission

5.4.6 Commodity Futures Trading Commission

5.5 Algorithmic Trading Architecture



6 Algorithmic Trading Market, By Trading Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Foreign Exchange

6.2.1 Need for Automated Trading to Drive Market in Forex Segment

6.3 Stock Markets

6.3.1 Stock Markets to Gain Traction in Coming Years

6.4 Exchange-Traded Funds

6.4.1 Exchange-Traded Funds Provide Lower Average Costs for Trading Process to Drive Market

6.5 Bonds

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Financing Projects and Operations to Drive Adoption of Bonds in the Market

6.6 Cryptocurrencies

6.6.1 Cryptocurrencies Assist Traders in Performing Secure Trading Payments

6.7 Others



7 Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Platforms

7.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Algorithmic Trading Platform to Effectively Automate Trading Process and Maximize Profit

7.2.2 Software Tools

7.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Algorithmic Trading Tools to Automate Trading Strategies

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional Services

7.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Consulting Services to Effectively Implement Algorithmic Trading Solutions

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.2.1 Organizations' Need to Focus More on Core Tasks to Drive Demand for Managed Services in Coming Years



8 Algorithmic Trading Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability Benefits to Boost Growth of Cloud Deployment Models

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations to Continue to Adopt On-Premises Deployment Models



9 Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Potential of Algorithmic Trading to Drive Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises to Deploy Algorithmic Trading Solutions for Effectively Executing Trading Strategies



10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Growing Implementation of Ai- and Ml-Based Solutions to Fuel the Demand for Algorithmic Trading in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increase in Ai-Based Investments and Research Activities to Drive the Growth of the Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Growing Governance From Regulators to Fuel the Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Solutions in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Solutions to Drive the Market in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Heavy Inflow of Capital From Various Investors to Drive the Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growing Investments By Tech Giants to Expand and Provide Opportunities for the Development of Algorithmic Trading Market Solutions

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Growing Government Regulations Helps Algorithmic Trading Solution Providers Improve Risk Management Practices in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Lower Cost of Technology and Availability of Skilled Resources to Help the Algorithmic Trading Market Grow

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Increasing Investments in Technologies to Help the Market to Grow

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 United Arab Emirates

10.5.1.1 Complex Legal, Regulatory, and Economic Resolutions to Compel Organizations to Adopt Algorithmic Trading Solutions in UAE

10.5.2 Israel

10.5.2.1 Regulatory Compliance Backed By the Presence of Algorithmic Trading Vendors to Lead the Adoption of Algorithmic Trading Solutions in Israel

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Brazil to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Algorithmic Trading Market in Coming Years

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Mexico to Account for the Largest Market Size in the Algorithmic Trading Market in the Region

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Thomson Reuters

12.3 63 Moons

12.4 Virtu Financial

12.5 Software AG

12.6 MetaQuotes Software

12.7 Symphony

12.8 InfoReach

12.9 Argo SE

12.10 Kuberre Systems

12.11 Tata Consultancy Services

12.12 QuantCore Capital Management

12.13 iRageCapital

12.14 Automated Trading SoftTech

12.15 Tethys

12.16 Trading Technologies

12.17 uTrade

12.18 Vela

12.19 Algo Trader



