Algorithmic Trading Market Size to Grow by USD 3.79 bn from 2020 to 2025 | High Demand for Market Surveillance to Boost Growth | Technavio

The algorithmic trading market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The algorithmic trading market report covers the following areas:

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Component

Solutions



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

According to Technavio, North America will account for 34% of the growth of the algorithmic trading market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be the key country in the market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA. Some of the factors that will drive the growth of the algorithmic trading market in North America during the forecast period include continuous trade monitoring and surveillance in the trading market, presence of retail and institutional traders, increasing focus on technology development, growing focus on AI and machine learning tools, and presence of prominent vendors.

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The high demand for market surveillance, rise in the integration of financial markets, and growing opportunities and demand in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, wider bid-ask spread in APAC, lack of awareness, and limitations associated with algorithmic trading will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the algorithmic trading market, including AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the algorithmic trading market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist algorithmic trading market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the algorithmic trading market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the algorithmic trading market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algorithmic trading market vendors

Algorithmic Trading Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

