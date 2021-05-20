Algorithmic Trading Market to grow by $ 3.79 Bn During 2021-2025 | Rise in Integration of Financial Markets to emerge as Major Trend | Technavio

Request a free sample report to know more

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. are some of the major market participants. The high demand for market surveillance will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Algorithmic Trading Market is segmented as below:

Component

Solutions



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44209

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the algorithmic trading market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Algorithmic Trading Market size

Algorithmic Trading Market trends

Algorithmic Trading Market industry analysis

The rise in the integration of financial markets is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, wider bid-ask spread in APAC may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market - Global configure price and quote software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Business Information Market - Global business information market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist algorithmic trading market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the algorithmic trading market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the algorithmic trading market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algorithmic trading market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary



Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AlgoTrader AG

Argo SE

Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC

InfoReach Inc.

Optiver VOF

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Tower Research Capital LLC

uTrade

VIRTU Financial Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/algorithmic-trading-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

