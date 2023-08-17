Algorithmic Trading Market to grow by USD 11.19 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | High demand for market surveillance to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The algorithmic trading market is forecast to increase by USD 11,190.9 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.23%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the high demand for market surveillance, the rise in the integration of financial markets, and growing opportunities and demand in APAC. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Algorithmic Trading Market - Company Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algorithmic Trading Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including 63 moons Technologies Ltd., AlgoBlocks, AlgoBulls Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AlpacaDB Inc., Argo SE, Auros, CRYPTO TECHFIN SL, InfoReach Inc., iRageCapital Advisory Pvt. Ltd., MetaQuotes Ltd., QuantConnect Corp., QuantCore Capital Management LLC, Refinitiv, Software AG, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., uTrade, Wyden AG, and VIRTU Financial Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of company inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and companies' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of companies to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize companies as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize companies as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Algorithmic Trading Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by component (solutions and services), end-user (institutional investors, retail investors, long-term investors, and short-term investors), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes software that is used by traders for algorithmic trading and requires a software platform to execute large trading orders. Furthermore, algorithms are used by private trading firms, hedge funds, and investment banks to efficiently manage large order volumes over time. Customization to user needs, fast and automated big data processing, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and the availability of installation and customization instructions are key characteristics associated with the solution of this software. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes software that is used by traders for algorithmic trading and requires a software platform to execute large trading orders. Furthermore, algorithms are used by private trading firms, hedge funds, and investment banks to efficiently manage large order volumes over time. Customization to user needs, fast and automated big data processing, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and the availability of installation and customization instructions are key characteristics associated with the solution of this software. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the market in the region are continuous tracking and monitoring of trade in the commercial markets, the presence of retail and institutional traders, the increasing emphasis on technology development, the increasing emphasis on AI and machine learning tools as well as the presence of prominent companies.

Algorithmic Trading Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high demand for market surveillance is a key factor driving market growth. The increase in demand allows market players to monitor their investment habits and trading activity. To optimize their data management strategies and fill gaps in the system, the major players in the algorithmic trading market are trying to focus on these activities. Moreover, strategies are made to build high-risk infrastructure and boost the stock market. To meet the needs of a growing customer, insurance agents are trying to establish risk management platforms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Technological advancement is a major trend in an algorithmic trading market. The launch of many electronic transaction technologies has helped sellers as well as customers. The integration of liquidity aggregation and algorithmic trading globally has facilitated access to more market participants. In addition, banks are focusing on reducing operational risk associated with collateral transactions by monitoring credit risk. Hence, technological advancements are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The lack of awareness is a significant challenge in an algorithmic trading market. Some market players are unaware of the guidelines and best practices available and make decisions that generate short-term gains. As a result, a unified global code of conduct and principles developed by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Market Committee encourages greater compliance with the guidelines. Creating a single global code of conduct for the forex market is an important step. Hence, a lack of awareness among some players is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Algorithmic Trading Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the algorithmic trading market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the algorithmic trading market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the algorithmic trading market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of algorithmic trading market companies

Algorithmic Trading Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,190.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 63 moons Technologies Ltd., AlgoBlocks, AlgoBulls Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AlpacaDB Inc., Argo SE, Auros, CRYPTO TECHFIN SL, InfoReach Inc., iRageCapital Advisory Pvt. Ltd., MetaQuotes Ltd., QuantConnect Corp., QuantCore Capital Management LLC, Refinitiv, Software AG, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., uTrade, Wyden AG, and VIRTU Financial Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

