Algorithmic Trading Market to Reach $65.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 15.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Algorithmic Trading Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Type (Stock Markets, FOREX, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies and Others), Type of Trader (Institutional Investors, Long-term Traders, Short-term Traders and Retail Investors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the algorithmic trading market was valued at $17.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $65.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global algorithmic trading industry is mainly driven by factors such as rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; emergence of favorable government regulations; and the need for market surveillance primarily. In addition, rise in demand for reducing the transaction costs fuels the demand for algorithmic trading. However, insufficient risk valuation capabilities may hamper market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be opportunistic for algorithmic trading market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 $17.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $65.2 billion CAGR 15.9 % No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Type, Type of Trader, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution

Emergence of favorable government regulations

The need for market surveillance primarily Opportunities The emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services

Rise in demand for cloud-based solutions Restraint Insufficient risk valuation capabilities

Market Segment and Scope:

The solution segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for algorithmic trading solutions is mainly driven by its benefits such as reduced transaction costs due to lack of human intervention and instant and accurate trade order placement. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to an extensive adoption of professional services among end users, as it ensures effective functioning of algorithmic trading solution throughout the process.

The on-premises segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of cloud-based applications by financial institutions to enhance their productivity and efficiency. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions are gaining popularity among the traders as they ensure the effective automation of processes and data maintenance along with cost-friendly management.

The stocks market segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

By type, the stocks market segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Algorithmic trading has revolutionized the financial markets by increasing liquidity, reducing trading costs, and enabling sophisticated trading strategies to be executed automatically. However, the crypto currency segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Crypto algorithmic trading can encompass various strategies, including trend following, arbitrage, and market making. It offers advantages such as high-speed execution, the ability to capitalize on market inefficiencies, and the elimination of emotional bias from trading decisions.

The Institutional Investors segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By type of trader, the institutional investors segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global algorithmic trading market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Algorithmic trading has become a basis for institutional investors, offering efficiency, speed, and precision in executing trades across diverse markets. However, the retail investors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Retail investors can benefit from algorithmic trading by leveraging the speed and efficiency of automated systems to execute trades more quickly and accurately than manual trading.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe, owing to a number of factors including huge investments in trading technologies and increase in government support for global trading. In addition, the extensive presence of algorithmic trading vendors in the region propels the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, due to heavy investments by public and private sectors to enhance their trading technologies, thus driving the demand for algorithmic trading solutions to automate trading processes.

Major Industry Players: -

Software AG

Metaquotes Software Corp

Argo SE

Tata Consultancy Services

Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd.

63moons

Algo Trader AG

Virtu Financial

Tethys

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global algorithmic trading market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Developments

In March 2021 , Cowen, an American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company launched an algorithmic trading solution to help institutional clients navigate market dynamics caused by increased volumes of retail trading.

, Cowen, an American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company launched an algorithmic trading solution to help institutional clients navigate market dynamics caused by increased volumes of retail trading. In September 2022, CoinShares, Europe's largest and longest standing full-service digital asset investment and trading group, launched HAL, a leading crypto -assets trading strategies platform. HAL aims to simplify and democratize crypto trading, which many investors consider complex. It is designed to enable more users to boost their trading with professional algorithms, a simple user experience, fair and transparent pricing, and educational content.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

