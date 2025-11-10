Algorized Joins ASUS AIoT Alliance Program to Deliver Next-Generation Edge AI and Perception Intelligence

Collaboration combines Algorized's people-sensing foundational edge-AI models with ASUS's industrial-grade edge platform to accelerate full-stack AIoT innovation

TAIPEI, Taiwan and CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorized announced that it has joined the ASUS AIoT Alliance Program, a global ecosystem of innovators advancing industrial IoT and edge intelligence. The partnership combines Algorized's software-defined edge-AI infrastructure stack with ASUS IoT's validated PE1100N Intelligent Edge AI System, creating turnkey, full-stack solutions for smart factories, logistics hubs, healthcare, and connected infrastructure.

Edge AI Algorized ASUS Partnership

Algorized introduces its people-sensing edge-AI stack to the program—a software-defined foundational AI models built for rapid response times, flexible deployment, and real-time adaptation. It focuses on detecting people, monitoring vital signs, assessing stress levels for wireless devices, and human-machine classification. By processing raw data directly on the data-driven wireless sensors, the foundational edge-AI models remove the need for cloud reliance, ensuring a latency of just 20 milliseconds for human presence detection in safety- and mission-critical settings.

This edge-AI architecture unlocks scalable orchestration across distributed devices, making it suitable for robotics, industries, logistics hubs, automotive and smart spaces. Built for scalable deployment utilizing existing sensors infrastructure, the foundational edge-AI models surpass traditional computer vision by embedding intelligence directly into the infrastructure—enabling machines to perceive, interpret, and respond to people in complex, ever-changing environments for safer and more efficient human-machine interaction.

The collaboration leverages ASUS IoT's robust edge AI hardware portfolio—anchored by the validated PE1100N Intelligent Edge AI System with NVIDIA Jetson™ Orin™. Together with Algorized's foundational edge-AI models, the ASUS IoT PE1100N delivers a market-ready reference platform for scalable, full-stack AIoT deployments.

Highlights of the Collaboration

Edge AI + Perception Intelligence : Delivering on-device inference for people sensing and robot-machine classification

: Delivering on-device inference for people sensing and robot-machine classification Edge-Native Infrastructure : Built for rapid data processing and dynamic deployment utilizing existing sensors infrastructure.

: Built for rapid data processing and dynamic deployment utilizing existing sensors infrastructure. End-to-End AIoT: Combining Algorized's perception edge-AI foundational models with ASUS IoT's industrial hardware into turnkey solutions for robotics, smart factories, logistics hubs, and connected spaces.

"By joining forces with ASUS, we are aligning our people-sensing edge-AI foundational models with ASUS IoT industrial-grade edge platforms such as the PE1100N to deliver truly end-to-end AIoT solutions," said Natalya Lopareva, CEO and Co-Founder of Algorized. "This partnership accelerates our mission to bridge the perception gap between humans and machines, enabling safe human-machine collaboration at scale."

"We are pleased to welcome Algorized to the ASUS AIoT Alliance Program," said Silvia Kuo Business Development Director of ASUS AIoT Alliance Program. "Algorized's advanced people-sensing perception AI and expertise in edge-AI complement our hardware portfolio, with the PE1100N demonstrating how validated edge platforms create powerful, full-stack solutions that drive digital transformation across industries."

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us. For more ASUS information, visit https://www.asus.com/.

About Algorized

At Algorized, we believe the future of physical AI is defined by machines that sense and understand people in their environment. Originating from Swiss research in through-wall human detection, the company enables machines and sensors to detect and understand humans in real time—even in occluded or camera-restricted settings. Its foundational edge-AI models transforms standard wireless sensors (UWB, mmWave, Wi-Fi) into real-time presence, tracking and heartbeat-sensing systems. By unlocking advanced capabilities through edge-AI alone, Algorized is pioneering safer, more intelligent, and human-aware automation across robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. For more information, visit www.algorized.com .

