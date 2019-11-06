Algovest Offers Stock & Cryptocurrency Algorithmic Trading for iOS

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 80% of stock market volume being machine-led in 2018, it is clear algorithmic trading is growing among sophisticated traders, coders and financial institutions. Algovest, now available in the App Store, democratizes stock & cryptocurrency algorithmic trading for the everyday investor.

Algovest simplifies building trading algorithms to 3 simple steps, giving investors access to the same powerful strategies used by large banks and hedge funds. You can backtest, automate, and trade these algorithms directly from your iPhone. Joshua Motley, Founder & CEO at Algovest

"I began automating my own strategies, while studying finance at NYU. After university, the process of downloading data from Yahoo Finance, backtesting in Microsoft Excel, and then placing orders with my broker became too time consuming," says Joshua Motley, Founder & CEO at Algovest. "By creating Algovest, I wanted to give myself and my fellow traders a fast, simple way to trade complex algorithms — on a commute or during free time."

What is Algovest?

Algovest is a free stock & cryptocurrency algorithmic trading app for iOS that allows investors to build, backtest, and automate trading algorithms without coding.

Algovest lets investors instantly generate high-yielding strategies (based on historic returns), analyze each strategy in-depth, automate preferred strategies, and receive live algorithmic trading signals directly to their iPhone. This allows traders the full autonomy to create, study, and adjust complex algorithms, without spending countless hours on the computer.

Investors can connect to their online brokerage and trade live, or use Algovest Paper Trading to simulate algorithmic trades. Algovest currently supports Robinhood and Coinbase and plans to support more options soon.

Algovest is built to simplify algorithmic trading for the everyday investor, while still providing the tools to trade the same powerful strategies as large banks and hedge funds. Average investors can finally harness the power of market data through algorithmic trading.

What's Next?

Algovest is currently working to support more brokerages — with E-Trade & Coinbase Pro currently in development.

Algovest is also developing a web platform for investors that will be available in 2020.

New technical indicators are regularly added to provide investors with even more algorithms to create!

