ALi and iWedia Announce the Availability of a Common Offering for Hybrid DVB+OTT STB

The announcement was made to coincide with the opening of CommunicAsia / BroadcastAsia 2018, which is held in Singapore from Tuesday, June 26th through to Thursday, June 28th. Both ALi and iWedia exhibit at the show where the integrated solution will be demonstrated.

ALi's M3527 (resp. M3727) is a cost-effective HD HEVC DVB-S2 (resp. DVB-C) SoC with advanced security. It supports high performance RISC CPU, 2D vector graphic engine, DDR3, Ethernet, HDMI, USB and HD multi-format video decoder. Its advanced security engine has got the latest certifications of major CAS vendors. Whatever the chipset and the OS, the SDK exposes the same APIs (called AUI - ALi Unified Interface) which accelerates the porting of third-parties software solutions.

ALi's M3727 was selected as the chipset platform for this co-development project with iWedia. The robust, feature-rich M3727 provides a secure environment for the deployment of iWedia software component and turnkey solutions. Besides hardware architecture, ALi AUI (Application Unified Interface) plays a significant role for the interoperability with APIs (Application Programming Interface) from iWedia software solutions, which also accelerates the deployment and development process with Android and Linux RTOS.

iWedia's Teatro-3.0 is a software solution for Linux-based hybrid (DVB+OTT) STB. It features an easy to customize User Interface / resident app developed using regular Web technologies (HTML5, CSS, DOM, JavaScript). The solution includes a web browser optimized for embedded systems, a full-blown DVB stack as well as client software for HLS and DASH. Support to HbbTV 2 is proposed as an option.

Teatro-3.0 is pre-integrated with the main Conditional Access Systems to secure broadcast content and with the main DRM systems to secure OTT content.

"With Teatro-3.0 Pay TV operators can deliver a mix of broadcast and OTT video services on the main screen using their own branded UI," said Sunghoon Kim, VP Sales at iWedia. "The M3527 and M3727 SoC from ALi allow for a very optimized STB BOM and they thus efficiently target the first segment of the hybrid STB market - also known as connected zappers - for which massive deployments are foreseen e.g., in LATAM and APAC," he added.

"Our M3527 and M3727 chipsets are ideally fitted for the hybrid STB markets as they support the smooth and secure delivery of broadcast and OTT content," said Willis Chang, Vice President of ALi Corporation. "With this integration with Teatro-3.0, we enable our customers, the STB ODM, to bring a better Time-To-Market to Pay TV operators. Moreover, they can leverage iWedia's STB software integration services capabilities," he added.

