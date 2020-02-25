Ali Fenn Named President of ITRenew as Company Expands Capabilities and Delivers New Circular Economic Benefits

"ITRenew became a global leader by creating new markets, business models and hardware loops of life that give our customers the highest possible financial and sustainability returns on their technology," said Fenn. "I'm excited to lead the team and the new initiatives that will build on that success and extend those advantages and benefits to the broader ecosystem."

Fenn has been leading market development and building enterprise and cloud technologies for over 20 years. She serves as advisor to the United Nations Technology Innovation Labs (UNTIL) Open Source and Intellectual Property Advisory Group, and is the founder of Rethink: Circular, which provides advisory services to circular economy companies, with a principal focus on business model and technology innovation to enable systems change and broad scale adoption of circular models.

"There is no one better qualified than Ali to take on this role at the forefront of industry transformation. Her ability to take visionary ideas and turn them into practical applications speaks to her unique skills as a business leader, change agent, economist and data scientist," said Aidin Aghamiri, CEO at ITRenew. "I believe we are at a point of convergence in the IT industry where people and companies are motivated to seek out alternative models that democratize how we do things, change paradigms, place a premium on cascaded tech and eliminate the false tradeoffs between profitability and sustainability. In her position as President of ITRenew, Ali is poised to orchestrate and lead this change."

Fenn previously held the position of Chief Innovation Officer at ITRenew, where she initiated and led the development of circular data center modeling and analytics platforms, market creation, business model innovation and new services. Prior to ITRenew, Fenn served as CEO of Impact Atlas, and led Advanced Storage and Worldwide Market Development for cloud solutions at Seagate. Ali holds an Economics degree from Yale and an Executive Master of Public Administration from the London School of Economics.

A global leader headquartered in Silicon Valley, ITRenew hyperscales TCO efficiency on IT hardware worldwide. ITRenew maximizes the lifetime value of data center technology through innovative circular economic models and a comprehensive portfolio of decommissioning and data security services , edge and component products and rack-scale compute and storage solutions . By cascading open technology throughout the value chain, ITRenew gives customers unprecedented financial and sustainability advantages to scale and meet the industry's increasing data growth, application workload and infrastructure demands. Committed to profound transformation of data center economics and sustainability, the company has replaced outdated deploy-and-dispose behavior with models that reinvent, reimagine, reclaim and reinvest the full value of the most advanced and innovative technology on the planet. The world's leading hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises work with ITRenew to revolutionize how their IT hardware is managed and deployed around the world, unlocking major advances in TCO, access and sustainability.

