Ali Hashemian's 'OVERDRAWN' Becomes a Best Seller Within 24 Hours of Release

News provided by

Kinetic Financial

06 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

'OVERDRAWN' is the second book in the series by the president of Kinetic Financial, Ali Hasheian, and it's already considered a riveting sequel to 'OVERTAXED' which also became a best seller in 24 hours.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed author Ali Hashemian has once again captivated the financial planning world with the release of his second book, OVERDRAWN: 5 Potential Leaks That Can Sink Your Retirement, which skyrocketed to bestseller status within just 24 hours of its release on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. This remarkable achievement mirrors the success of its predecessor, 'OVERTAXED,' establishing Hashemian as a formidable talent in the financial arena.

'OVERDRAWN' is the highly anticipated second installment in Hashemian's financial planning series.

Both books have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also resonated profoundly with readers, reflecting in their rapid ascent to bestseller lists.

About 'OVERDRAWN'

'OVERDRAWN' is more than just a book; it's a lifeline to those seeking to ensure their retirement savings are protected from unforeseen pitfalls. Hashemian brings his extensive expertise to the fore, providing readers with actionable strategies to bolster their financial security.

"Retirement planning isn't just about saving; it's about safeguarding what you've saved from unseen adversaries. 'OVERDRAWN' is designed to be that essential tool in every retiree's arsenal," Hashemian remarks.

Praise for Ali Hashemian

Critics and readers alike have lauded Hashemian for his adept ability to demystify the often opaque world of finance, presenting it through a lens that is both accessible and utterly enthralling. His storytelling prowess, coupled with his financial acumen, has carved out a unique niche in the literary landscape, appealing to both finance professionals and casual readers.

A Series That Resonates

The success of both 'OVERTAXED' and 'OVERDRAWN' underscores a growing appetite for narratives that seamlessly blend educational content with enthralling storytelling. Hashemian has successfully tapped into this demand, crafting a series that is as informative as it is captivating.

Availability

'OVERDRAWN' is available for purchase on the world's largest retailer. Given the overwhelming success and popularity of the series, readers are encouraged to secure their copies promptly.

For more information, to request an interview, or to receive a review copy, please contact:

Sal Velazquez
(800) 711-4818
[email protected] 

About Ali Hashemian
Ali Hashemian is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, a CHARTERED FINANCIAL CONSULTANT™, and he holds a Master's in Business Administration from the University of San Diego. He is also the bestselling author of OVERTAXED: Six Powerful Tax-Free Investment Strategies, and he is the host of the nationally broadcast television show Spot on the Money.

Ali works with individuals, families, and corporations in developing and implementing detailed strategies for financial plans, taxes, retirement plans, asset protection, and estate plans. He applies his experience with strategic planning to each case to create customized solutions. Ali works diligently to create lasting relationships with the people in his life on both a personal and professional level.

Kinetic Financial & Insurance Solutions, Inc. and Kinetic Investment Management, Inc. are two separate entities. Insurance products and services are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents in all appropriate jurisdictions under Kinetic Financial & Insurance Solutions, Inc. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Kinetic Investment Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser.

SOURCE Kinetic Financial

