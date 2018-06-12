Ali Krieger Sports Complex Opens at SunCal's Potomac Shores Community in Northern Virginia

The multimillion-dollar sports complex, which will be donated to Prince William County, was built by SunCal at its own expense. Phase 1 includes two artificial turf soccer fields with lights, two Bermuda grass soccer fields and one softball field; a concessions building with comfort facilities; and a children's playground. Phase 2 is anticipated to open in fall 2019 and will include two additional grass soccer/lacrosse fields and one baseball field. When completed, a total of eight public sports fields will accommodate baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and more.

"We've had a great working relationship with Prince William County in a public-private partnership to make this sports complex a reality," said Andrew Wagner, Project Manager for Potomac Shores. "This is a first-class athletic facility that Potomac Shores residents can enjoy, but beyond that, everyone in the county can utilize these public sports fields."

"We have been collaborating with SunCal on the plans for a few years, and to now see this sports complex up and running is very exciting," said Maureen Caddigan, Prince William County Supervisor. "SunCal is the most generous developer that I know and have ever worked with in my years on this board. They have funded the lights, bathroom facilities, snack bar, fields and turf; so much that we can't thank them enough. The community is very grateful that they came to the Potomac District."

After taking part in the ribbon-cutting, Ali Krieger met many of the aspiring soccer-playing youngsters who hope to one day follow in her footsteps. Krieger was on the U.S. Women's Soccer National Team and currently plays on the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League. She was on the winning World Cup Women's Team in 2015, her second World Cup. Born in Virginia, she grew up in Prince William County and attended local schools.

About Potomac Shores

Potomac Shores covers 1,920 acres and features nearly two miles of shoreline, 1,000 acres of preserved hardwood forests and streams, traditional Virginia Tidewater architectural designs and the area's only public Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. This transit-oriented development is planned for a mixed-use town center, a new VRE train station and a waterfront village. Its master plan also includes two public schools, multiple sports fields, 10 miles of trails and over 3,800 residences. The community offers the 13,000 square-foot Shores Club, a private recreation and fitness complex, and has sold 700 new homes. For more information, visit www.potomacshores.com.

About SunCal

SunCal acquires, entitles and develops major residential properties and commercial developments. The company creates distinctive master-planned and mixed-use communities that emphasize quality of life, environmental sensitivity and recreational opportunities. SunCal is one of the largest real estate development companies in the U.S. that specializes in large-scale, mixed-use master-planned communities, and has offices in Irvine, Calif.; Northern California; New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.suncal.com.

