Ali Sahabi brings together over 100 business and community leaders for 'Discovering YMCA LA' Reception

"We believe that it is very important for business and community leaders, as well as government officials, to be aware of and support the vital role YMCA plays in communities throughout the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area," says Sahabi. "The YMCA supports stronger, healthier families, provides facilities and activities for youth, adults and seniors, and is a source of critical help in times of emergency. Ongoing financial support from businesses and community members makes providing this outstanding level of community service possible throughout the year."

Sahabi, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Optimum Seismic, Inc., arranged the reception for key business and community leaders to learn about the important role The YMCA LA plays as the center for community well-being across the region. He has been on the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles Board of Directors for six years. Sahabi also serves on the Boards of the Los Angeles County Business Federation and Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and is a Past President of the Building Industry Association's Baldy View Chapter.

In keeping with the 'Discovering YMCA LA' theme of the event, several of the attendees were invited to share their experiences with the YMCA. Among the speakers were: Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Maria S. Salinas; Building Industry Association of Southern California Senior Vice President for Los Angeles / Ventura Scott Wilk; YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dominguez; BizFed Senior Vice President of Development Sarkis Kotanjian; and Regional Black Chamber of Commerce San Fernando Board Member LaRita Shelby.

"The YMCA LA is the Center for Community Well-Being – helping Angelenos get stronger in every way." shared YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles President and CEO Victor Dominguez. "With nearly 145 years of history in the LA region, the relationships of the YMCA LA run deep – but it's the continued connections, partnerships, and renewed excitement for our work that keeps us serving hundreds of thousands each year."

With locations throughout Los Angeles County, the YMCA LA brings fitness, family, and community together through childcare, youth sports, aquatics, group fitness, senior activities, and essential youth services to a wide range of populations and age groups.

The evening featured food, live jazz music and networking by an impressive list of attendees while showcasing the broad range of YMCA LA programs that strengthen families and neighborhoods every day.

Collectively, the nearly 30 YMCA LA locations in Los Angeles County serve as the center for community well-being. From first swim lessons, summer camp memories and civic leadership lessons that help young people grow with confidence to senior fitness classes, the YMCA LA creates meaningful experiences that last a lifetime for many thousands each year.

Community impact of the YMCA LA each year is extensive. In terms of well-being, more than 47,000 youth participate in the Y's recreation, sports and after-school programs. More than 600,000 Angelenos are supported on their paths to healthier, happier lives. In addition, more than nine million pounds of fresh produce is given throughout the year to families and seniors.

When wildfires tore through Los Angeles in 2025, uncertainty swept across the region as families were displaced, homes lost, and communities felt torn apart. In the midst of disaster, a wave of compassion and action came through the region. The YMCA LA facilities responded swiftly, and nearly 30,000 volunteers joined in.

From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, YMCA LA centers became more than just gyms and community spaces—they transformed overnight into emergency response hubs. These centers served as donation distribution sites, safe places for families to gather and access resources, and vital connection points for those offering help and those in need of it.

Just seven months after the Palisades fire destroyed the entire Palisades-Malibu YMCA in January 2025, YMCA LA announced ambitious plans for a $25-million project to rebuild a new world-class facility with two campuses -- one will be located at the original Via de la Paz Y site and named the Lowe Family YMCA and a second facility named for Bank of America will be constructed near Temescal and Sunset. The new facilities will offer expanded programming to better serve more working families and seniors in the community for generations to come. Contributions from government agencies, businesses and private sources are being used to make the new facilities a reality and assist the community recover.

Groundbreaking the modern Kolar Family YMCA in Downey was held in 2024. The new Kolar Family YMCA Center for Community Well-Being will provide programming and ways to engage for everyone at every age. A multi-year capital campaign on behalf of the Kolar Family YMCA raised over $23.5M through broad support from individuals, organizations, foundations and government at all levels. The new facility will include a new fitness center, indoor swimming pool, multipurpose community room, child activity center, and more. The basketball gym of the earlier Downey Y building will be the only part of the facility to remain. The new facility is scheduled to open in 2027.

Expansion and modernization of other YMCA facilities and programming in recent years have included the opening of the Koreatown Center for Community Well-Being and the MidValley Training Centers.

And there are still more YMCA advances coming in local communities.

In September 2025, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, in partnership with the Inglewood Unified School District, unveiled a vision for a $40 million YMCA center in Inglewood poised to become a beacon of opportunity, health, and community connection. City leaders helped launch a fundraising campaign and celebrated the return of the Inglewood YMCA, which served as a cornerstone of the community by fostering youth development and family wellness from 1941 until its closure in 2009.

The planned community center represents a significant investment by the YMCA to benefit families in several nearby communities. Designed to meet the unique needs of residents across Inglewood, Hawthorne, and Lennox, the Inglewood YMCA will provide high-quality, inclusive programs and much-needed recreational options, including aquatic and basketball facilities. The project aims to create a lasting legacy where families, students, seniors and neighbors can gather, grow, and thrive at their Center for Community Well-Being.

"For nearly seven decades, starting in 1941, the YMCA was a cornerstone in Inglewood. We are proud to re-establish this vital institution as a place where everyone belongs and can grow, give, and get involved. YMCA is deeply rooted in this community's history and we are investing in its future," said Victor Dominguez, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

The aging South Pasadena-San Marino YMCA also benefitted from a transformational gift in 2025 which resulted in the South Pasadena landmark being renamed the Crowell Family YMCA. The Crowell Family's generous gift launched a capital campaign that will make a planned major renovation and a new pool a reality.

During recent years, the YMCA LA has also placed a strong emphasis on encouraging volunteering. A Together in Service program has been launched with a goal of 25 million hours of service by 2029.

In reality, everyone belongs at the YMCA LA. Members can dive into fitness activities, youth programs, senior classes, and community events -- all at the best monthly rate. Whether you come for a workout or are looking for a place for the whole family to enjoy, the YMCA LA fits right into your plans.

Your local YMCA LA is closer than you think. With dozens of locations from Lancaster to the L.A. Harbor, each center is rooted in its neighborhood and reflects the people it serves. You're sure to find a center that feels like yours.

How You Can Support Your Local YMCA

Giving back is personal at the YMCA LA. Whether you make a donation, mentor a teen, lead a class, or lend a hand at an event, you're helping to strengthen the people and places that make LA home. For information on making a donation visit ymcala.org/give/.

About YMCA LA

As the Center for Community Well-Being the LA YMCA is committed to building stronger communities by providing equitable programs and services to empower all Angelenos. We are focused on fighting food insecurity, providing equity in education, making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of sports, ensuring kids and teens have a safe place to grow, learn and live a healthy lifestyle. The LA YMCA's health and wellness initiatives offer medical and mental health resources to ensure everyone has access to basic health needs. Our mission is to provide services and resources that contribute to the well-being of our community. Visit ymcaLA.org for more information. More on Facebook, or Instagram.

About Ali Sahabi

Ali Sahabi used his skills in real estate development and general engineering contracting, as well as expertise in sustainability and seismic resilience, to create the impressive Dos Lagos development in Riverside County. The landmark project earned the California Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for Sustainable Communities. He went on to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award the Baldy View Chapter of the Building Industry Association and has been recognized with numerous other State and National awards. He is a Board Member for Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed) and the Los Angeles Metropolitan YMCA. He holds a Masters degree in Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Pepperdine University.

About Optimum Seismic, Inc.

The Optimum Seismic team has been making California cities safer since 1984 by providing full-service earthquake engineering, steel fabrication and construction services for multifamily residential, commercial and industrial buildings. With more than 4,000 earthquake retrofit and renovation projects completed, Optimum Seismic's work includes soft-story multifamily apartments, tilt-up, non-ductile concrete, steel moment frame and unreinforced masonry (URM) buildings. To arrange a complimentary assessment of your building's earthquake resilience, contact Optimum Seismic at (833) 978-7664 or visit optimumseismic.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Robinson

562 237-1629

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMCA; Optimum Seismic, Inc.