Business Finance & Tax Specialist Aliah Minor launched the "No Business left behind" initiative providing small business owners complimentary tax advice

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Houston Entrepreneur and Finance professional went from stretching $10 for gas and food to assisting other entrepreneurs with budgeting and tax preparation. During this year's tax season Aliah Minor, owner of Calberts Tax Service, LLC, has committed to helping other entrepreneurs.

Aliah Minor HS Teacher Turned Entrepreneur is Leaving no Entrepreneur Behind During Tax Season

During the pandemic, many small businesses have had to pivot their business model to survive or struggled to stay afloat with the ever-changing economic and regulatory conditions. According to recent statistics 34% of small businesses are closed as of April 2021 compared to 23% as of January 2020. Even though pandemic conditions continue to plague small business owners, it seems despite the odds many Americans have not been deterred from starting their businesses.

According to Aliah, "I can empathize with many business owners, from having to renovate my location because of Hurricane Harvey or closing my doors for the pandemic, I'm familiar with the concept of pivoting and weathering the storm."

Calberts Tax Service, LLC is launching the "No business left behind" Campaign as an initiative to support Small Business Owners. The pandemic as well as many other natural disasters have caused many business owners to close their doors or financial hardship and we at Calberts Tax Service want to do our part to ensure that no business is left behind. From now through the tax filing deadline of April 15th we will be offering free tax reviews to business owners with a DBA, LLC, S-Corp, and other official business structures every Sunday at no charge.

Small Business Owners can bring in their prepared tax documents and we will review and advise of any errors, updates, or additional deductions they may meet the qualifications to receive. Walk-ins are welcome on Sunday between the hours of 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm or schedule an appointment using the following link (Click Here).

Calberts Tax Service, LLC has proudly served the Houston community for over 10 years. The firm is committed to enhancing clients' financial well-being and success through two core values: client communication and individual attention.

