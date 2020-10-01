Alianza Acquires Message Hopper

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the leading cloud communications platform for service providers, today announced the acquisition of Message Hopper, a software company delivering a cloud-native SMS solution for businesses.

Message Hopper's Business Text Messaging application helps businesses connect with their customers using SMS and MMS. The cloud-based solution includes two-way chat conversations, chatbot functionality for automated custom responses based on keywords and schedules, plus the ability to run marketing campaigns.

Business Text Messaging: The B2C and B2B Connector

Text messaging has long been a way to connect individuals and is now maturing as a necessary tool for connecting businesses to their customers. In a noisy world where traditional communication mediums are often ignored, texting is a highly effective medium for engaging customers. According to Gartner, text messages have an average open rate of 98%, and CTIA data shows an average response time of 90 seconds.

Business Text Messaging enables texting on an existing landline, VoIP, or toll-free telephone number, allowing organizations of all sizes to communicate directly with their customers using an intuitive web-based portal.

"This innovative solution for service providers fuels revenue growth and customer loyalty while enhancing their business services portfolio," stated Justin Cooper, Alianza's Executive Vice President of Product and Customer Success. "Driving real-time customer interactions, Alianza's Business Text Messaging enables SMS to evolve from a one-way information push to high value, two-way conversations that boost sales and improve the customer experience."

What's Next

Alianza is actively integrating Message Hopper's platform into its existing portfolio of business communication products. The Business Text Messaging solution makes it easier than ever for service providers to deploy a cutting-edge SMS communication tool to their customers, helping set them apart from their competition.

"Acquiring Message Hopper advances our corporate purpose of helping to connect people in new and innovative ways," said Brian Beutler, CEO and founder of Alianza. "Message Hopper's underlying cloud architecture, unique focus on enabling service providers, and meticulous care for the user experience have made this acquisition a great fit for us. Combining our companies will help service providers address new growth opportunities and empower their commercial customers with multi-channel sales, marketing, and support tools."

About Alianza

Alianza connects people. We do that by powering a feature-rich and robust suite of cloud communications products for service providers. We make it easy, highly profitable, and future-proof with our cloud native, agile software-as-a-service solution. Our cloud communications platform is a better way to deliver VoIP and unified communications; untangling service providers from the restraints of obsolete networks and accelerating innovation and growth. Alianza is powered by a team of experts that are obsessed with the customer experience and have a passion to transform communications delivery. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

