Alianza and Calix Partnership Maximizes Service Provider Broadband Assets with Cloud Communications

New Joint Customers Can Now Deliver a Modern Communications Portfolio and Enhance Service to their Communities, Expanding Revenue Opportunities

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc. announced today three new customers for its carrier-grade, full-stack cloud communications platform. The three customers – Northern Lights Fiber, VARCOMM, and Choptank Fiber – are leveraging Alianza to maximize their broadband infrastructure and provide feature-rich business and residential voice services to their respective customer bases. The providers are all joint customers for Alianza and Calix, using Calix for their fiber broadband and Alianza to generate new revenue from that fiber investment through a range of leading-edge cloud communications services. Alianza is a Calix Elite Partner for Cloud VoIP and Calix is a Technology Ecosystem Partner in the Alianza Partner Network.

Owned by Canadian Fiber Optics, Northern Lights Fiber is a new fiber broadband ISP serving underserved communities in Western Canadian provinces. Launched in 2020 to provide fast, reliable connectivity to business and residential customers, Northern Lights Fiber funds, designs, builds, and operates state-of-the art fiber networks designed for challenging rural and agricultural terrain. By working with Alianza, Northern Lights Fiber will add residential and business phone services to its offerings, giving customers more options for vital communications services backed by optimized customer service and simplified back-end operations.

VARCOMM is a full-service fiber based broadband and voice service provider to residential and business customers in Tulare and Tehama Counties, California. Using Alianza allowed VARCOMM to modernize its network infrastructure and has enabled VARCOMM to offer enhanced services to its customers including free long distance and new calling features. Alianza has added interoperability with Calix for delivery of cloud-controlled POTS and VoIP to its broadband customers. With Alianza, VARCOMM is now able to deliver VoIP to customers through a single, easy to use solution.

Choptank Fiber is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Choptank Electric Cooperative, founded in the fall of 2020 at the request of members. Serving 54,000 members along Maryland's Eastern Shore, Choptank Fiber is currently providing reliable, high-speed, affordable internet service to underserved residents and small businesses through a new, state-of-the-art fiber broadband system. Wanting to get the most out of its broadband investment and provide expanded services to its customers, Choptank turned to Alianza's cloud communications platform. With Alianza, Choptank is able to provide next-gen, feature-rich voice services at a reasonable cost, since the service will not be tied to a physical copper line. A key factor driving the decision to select Alianza were the company's structured management approach, detailed project methodology, and modern product delivery, support and project practices. Also important were Alianza's robust technical resources and billing system integration that enables Choptank to streamline operations considerably, overall flexibility and low cost, and ability to offer customers phone number portability and feature-rich services.

"These joint broadband service provider customers are excellent examples of the power that the combined Calix and Alianza solution can deliver," said Skip Hirvela, Vice President of Sales Partnerships for Calix. "Alianza is a valued Cloud VoIP Partner and we look forward to working together to grow value for our mutual customers."

"With more than 50 joint Calix-Alianza customers spanning cable operators, electric-cooperatives, ISPs, and telcos, CSPs are assured interoperability, quality, and seamless deployment," said Kevin Mitchell, Vice President of Alliances and Partners for Alianza. "We are proud to be working with industry leader Calix to deliver innovative, enhanced cloud solutions that allow our joint broadband service provider customers to win and keep more customers."

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

About Alianza

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences to our growing market, which includes more than 300 service providers and over 500,000 end-user SaaS licenses worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable. Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

