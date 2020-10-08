Alianza and NISC Streamline Broadband VoIP Operations for Electric Cooperatives

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the leading cloud communications platform for service providers, announced today an integration with NISC's iVUE Connect platform. Building on a multi-year technology partnership that has helped cooperatives deploy rural broadband, this integration simplifies VoIP management, accelerates time to revenue, and reduces the cost of delivering cloud communications. The joint solution is live today at Cumberland Connect as the ISP deploys its fiber-based broadband portfolio to members.

"This new integration enables us to rapidly scale up our broadband operations," stated Mark T. Cook, P.E., Broadband Manager with Cumberland Connect. "With the flow-through provisioning, Alianza's NISC integration eliminates swivel chair procedures, which improves our operational efficiency and, more importantly, produces a better customer experience."

Cumberland Connect is a subsidiary of the Cumberland Electric Member Corporation (CEMC), which was founded nearly a century ago to provide electricity to previously unserved communities in Tennessee. Currently, CEMC serves more than 80,000 members and more than 102,000 meters.

This integration comes at an important time as electric cooperatives around the nation launch ISPs to address their broadband-starved communities. More than 100 electric cooperatives have deployed fiber broadband today and dozens more are evaluating plans and member interest. The FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will accelerate rural broadband, making $20.4 billion available over the next ten years. Many electric cooperatives and their communities will benefit from this funding.

NISC's iVUE Connect provides a complete suite of broadband billing, customer management, and provisioning solutions for electric cooperatives while also supporting the needs of contemporary utilities. Alianza's Cloud Communications Platform provides a turnkey VoIP solution that enables broadband providers to deliver a feature-rich, easy-to-manage portfolio of residential and business communication services. Alianza will be showcasing the integration at NISC's THRIVE '20 virtual learning event next week.

"Alianza is a leading provider of cloud communications to electric cooperatives that are adding broadband to the essential services they deliver to their communities," commented Ryan Larson, Sr. Product Strategy & Marketing Manager with NISC. "Our members greatly simplify operations with automation from our integration with Alianza's cloud VoIP solution."

"As a leader in IT and workforce solutions for electric cooperatives, NISC is helping electric cooperatives launch and operationalize broadband services," said Matt Jorgensen, Director of Product and UX at Alianza. "Our joint solution means cooperatives can easily scale up the onboarding and support experience for their members."

About Alianza

Alianza connects people. We do that by powering a feature-rich and robust suite of cloud communications products for service providers. We make it easy, highly profitable, and future-proof with our cloud native, agile software-as-a-service solution. Our cloud communications platform is a better way to deliver VoIP and unified communications, untangling service providers from the restraints of obsolete networks and accelerating innovation and growth. Alianza is powered by a team of experts that are obsessed with the customer experience and have a passion to transform communications delivery. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NISC

National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) is an information technology cooperative that develops and supports software and hardware solutions for our Member-Owners who are primarily utility cooperatives and telecommunications companies across the nation. NISC is an industry leader providing advanced, integrated IT solutions for consumer and subscriber billing, accounting, engineering and operations, as well as many other leading-edge IT solutions. Learn more at NISC.coop.

Contact Kevin Mitchell Telephone 801-802-6441 Email [email protected]

SOURCE Alianza, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alianza.com

