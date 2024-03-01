Alianza and Phonism Transform Cloud Communications with Seamless Device Management Integration

Phonism & Alianza team up providing a best-in-class device management experience for service providers customers

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism, industry trailblazer in Universal Device Management, proudly announces its strategic integration with Alianza, a leading cloud communications platform for service providers. This collaboration sets a new standard delivering best-in-class, multi-device management experience for service providers and end-users in the cloud communications landscape.

Phonism, industry trailblazer in Universal Device Management, proudly announces its strategic integration with Alianza, a leading cloud communications platform for service providers. Dag Peak, Chief Product Officer at Alianza shares his excitement about the partnership.

This innovative integration empowers Alianza customers unparalleled deployment and configuration ease-of-use for Alianza certified devices supported natively on their award-winning platform. Leveraging the Phonism integration streamlines migrations, provisioning processes, and time to market. Phonism templates support zero-touch deployments, remote bulk management, and centralize managing firmware and configuration compliance.

Additionally, Phonism enables service providers to further embrace Alianza's Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) strategy, eliminating one of the top barriers of entry for providers to transition from on-premises telephony to a modern, cloud-­based solution. This allows service providers to bring existing devices to Alianza's cloud-native platform, ensuring approved firmware and configuration settings are utilized. This also reduces cost of entry to the cloud while providing a secure, controlled environment for device management and compliance. BYOD eliminates the need to purchase, implement, train or retrain end-users.

James L. Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Phonism, expressed his excitement about the partnership:

"Our collaboration with Alianza marks a milestone in providing the industry with unmatched device management solutions. This integration enables adoption of cloud communications with a fraction of typical expenses where teams of knowledge workers are needed for staging, provisioning, deploying, installing, and supporting devices."

Dag Peak, Chief Product Officer at Alianza, adds:

"Put simply, Alianza and Phonism are revolutionizing the way voice solutions are sold and supported at scale. Phonism's commitment to innovation and user-friendly solutions complements Alianza's vision of delivering robust voice services from our cloud platform. This partnership aims to transform the way services are delivered, making device management a seamless and efficient process for both service providers and end-users via a single, powerful platform."

About Phonism

Phonism is the world's leading automated solution to deploy, manage, secure, and migrate SIP devices at scale. Phonism delivers a universal way to manage the complexities of multi-vendor devices with a powerful SaaS platform for anyone selling or supporting cloud communications. The Phonism API will radically simplify development and ongoing support for anyone building solutions for provisioning, management or compliance.

For information, please visit phonism.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

About Alianza

Alianza is the communications cloud for service providers. They help customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern techcos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Alianza's team of experts are passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers.

Learn more at www.alianza.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jess Hailes

+1 813-200-7922

[email protected]

SOURCE Phonism