Alianza Boosts Accelecom into the Unified Communications Market

News provided by

Alianza Inc

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Accelecom launches business cloud communications services built on Alianza's cloud-native platform to complement suite of high-speed broadband network solutions.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc., the communications cloud for service providers, today announced the successful onboarding and market launch of a new customer, Accelecom.  

Accelecom provides business fiber solutions across the Southeast. With their successful launch of Accelecom VoiceCloud, they are now poised to provide higher value solution bundles to business clients in all markets which includes verticals such as healthcare, government, education, financial services, and manufacturing.

"The decision to choose Alianza as our foundational cloud communications platform was driven by our unwavering commitment to fostering a robust partnership rooted in collaboration and future-focused innovation," said Brad Kilbey, CEO for Accelecom. "We recognized three fundamental factors that made Alianza the perfect choice: First, we required a comprehensive suite of services to address the specific communication needs of local businesses, encompassing unified communications, SIP Trunking, and voice line replacements. Secondly, we sought the dynamic innovation capabilities inherent in cloud-based services to surpass traditional telco offerings within our markets. Lastly, we prioritized seamless integration to streamline the automation of essential workflows throughout our customer lifecycle." 

By selecting Alianza's cloud communications platform, Accelecom realizes numerous benefits:

  • Accelerated Market Growth. With the help of Alianza's scalable, cloud-native platform, Accelecom, was able to rapidly introduce the most in-demand communications services to the market and readily adapt to market dynamics.
  • Product Innovation. Alianza's solution offers not only the agility needed to quickly react to customer needs but also, a step change in function over legacy softswitches currently deployed by their competition.
  • Customer Value. By bundling applications and services with high-speed network connections, Accelecom can provide locally supported solutions that increase the operational productivity of mid-market and enterprise customers with easy-to-manage next-generation features and functionality.

"The fact that Accelecom has already gained traction in the market with business customers proves Alianza's platform can be an extremely powerful lever for revenue growth with broadband service providers," said Kevin Dundon, CRO for Alianza. "Layering in requisite business services such as voice, UC, and security to fiber-based network offerings is essential to building local, lasting solution partnerships with enterprise customers."

About Alianza

Alianza is the communications cloud for service providers. We help our customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern tech-cos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services — including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Our team of experts are passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers. Learn more about our solutions at www.alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a fast-growing broadband provider based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company provides fiber-based services over a state-of-the-art optical network to support the ever-growing capacity demands of its customers. The company's solutions meet the modern business requirements of enterprise customers migrating to the cloud and internet service providers (ISP) partners helping rural communities fuel economic development and bridge the digital divide. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on FacebookLinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contacts

Alianza 
Kimmie Greene
[email protected]
(720) 560-6628

Accelecom
Jim DeCesare
[email protected] 
(270) 792-5779

SOURCE Alianza Inc

