Alianza de Futbol Unveils New Brand Identity for 2026, Introducing "More Than Futbol"

A refreshed look honors Alianza's legacy while reflecting its growing impact on community, family, and opportunity beyond the field

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, Alianza de Futbol, the leading Hispanic soccer organization in the United States, proudly introduces a refreshed brand identity that reflects its evolution, growth, and long-standing commitment to the community. Anchored by the new brand message "More Than Futbol," this rebrand signals an exciting new chapter while staying true to the values that have defined Alianza for over two decades.

Alianza has always been about more than the results on the field. With an annual attendance of 250,000 spectators and over 30,000 players competing nationwide each year, Alianza is a massive cultural movement. It is a platform where families connect, talent is discovered, and opportunities are opened both on and off the field.

"Our new identity captures who we are today," said Daina Lecuona, General Manager of Alianza. "Futbol is still at the heart of everything we do, but the impact goes far beyond the pitch. Alianza is about community, culture, growth, and the families that make this movement possible."

A Modern Look with Meaning

The refreshed brand introduces a contemporary visual system while preserving the spirit and energy that define Alianza. The updated mark is built from circular forms that symbolize:

Movement – reflecting the dynamic nature of the game and the communities it serves

Unity – representing connection across cities, generations, and families

Continuity – honoring Alianza's history while embracing its future

At the center of the identity, the soccer ball remains a core symbol — not just of sport, but of everything it creates beyond the game: visibility for players, pathways to higher levels, and moments that bring communities together.

The Alianza Ecosystem: A Platform for Everyone

The "More Than Futbol" philosophy will be immediately visible across Alianza's five core properties, which have evolved to offer more accessible and high-intensity experiences for 2026:

Allstate Sueño Alianza: The nation's premier scouting program continues to provide free, top-tier opportunities for undiscovered talent to be seen by professional scouts.

The nation's premier scouting program continues to provide free, top-tier opportunities for undiscovered talent to be seen by professional scouts. ViX Alianza Femenil: A dedicated platform empowering female athletes, now featuring a dynamic 5v5 format to showcase technical skill and fast-paced competition.

A dedicated platform empowering female athletes, now featuring a dynamic 5v5 format to showcase technical skill and fast-paced competition. Copa Alianza: The most prestigious adult amateur Hispanic tournament in the country evolves into a high-intensity 5v5 competition, bringing new energy to the community's favorite rivalry.

The most prestigious adult amateur Hispanic tournament in the country evolves into a high-intensity 5v5 competition, bringing new energy to the community's favorite rivalry. Copita Alianza: The foundation of the future, offering youth teams the largest competitive stage to develop and compete.

The foundation of the future, offering youth teams the largest competitive stage to develop and compete. 5v5 Alianza: A fast-paced, open tournament format that brings energy and excitement to players of all ages.

Experience the Evolution

This evolution will roll out across all Alianza platforms in 2026, including events, digital experiences, social channels, and on-site branding at tour stops nationwide.

The message remains clear: Alianza is where futbol meets opportunity, culture, and community.

For more information about the new brand and upcoming 2026 initiatives, visit: https://alianzadefutbol.com/

About For Soccer

For Soccer is the preeminent North American soccer marketing, media, and experiences company, focused on helping brands accelerate soccer growth through research, content, experiential marketing, sponsorships, and our owned properties of Alianza de Futbol and Black Star.

About Alianza de Futbol

Founded to celebrate and elevate Hispanic soccer communities in the United States, Alianza de Futbol hosts the nation's largest Hispanic soccer events, drawing 250,000 annual attendees and featuring 30,000 players across the country. Through properties like Allstate Sueño Alianza, ViX Alianza Femenil, Copa Alianza, Copita Alianza, and 5v5 Alianza, the organization connects families, showcases talent, and creates pathways that extend far beyond the field.

