Alianza Named One of Outside Magazine's 2024 Best Places to Work

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza Inc., the leading cloud communications platform for service providers, has been honored as one of Outside Magazine's 2024 Best Places to Work. This award reflects the vibrant and fulfilling workplace culture at Alianza, where employees are encouraged to thrive both professionally and personally.

Alianza's headquarters in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Each year, Outside Magazine recognizes the top 50 best places to work in the United States that foster an exceptional culture by prioritizing employee well-being and the pursuit of outdoor passions. The selection is based on comprehensive employee feedback and the extensive benefits offered to Alianza employees.

At Alianza, employees enjoy flexible schedules, fully remote work options, and a range of wellness perks designed to enrich their lives in and outside of work. Benefits include an annual fitness reimbursement for gym memberships or outdoor gear, in-office yoga, corporate passes for skiing rock climbing, and golf, as well as a fleet of e-bikes for exploring the scenic Utah landscape. Alianza also covers full healthcare premiums and stocks its headquarters with a variety of healthy and fun food options.

"At Alianza, we work hard to create a supportive and balanced environment that empowers our employees to excel while doing the things that bring them joy and fill them with energy," said Justin Cooper, executive vice president of marketing & platform alliances. "Our culture at Alianza is critical to unlocking employee success not only in our careers and contributions to the business, but also in our lives outside the office."

This culture of connectivity to the outdoors, work-life balance, and personal wellness extends beyond the United States to Alianza teams in Latin America and Europe. For more information about Alianza and current career opportunities, visit www.alianza.com.

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading cloud communications platform for service providers. We help our customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern techcos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services — including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Our team of experts is passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences. Learn more about our solutions at www.alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

CONTACT:

Alianza

Kimmie Greene

[email protected]

SOURCE Alianza, Inc.