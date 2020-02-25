Alianza Opens New Decade with New Headquarters

Alianza's new 29,000 square-foot office is located in the recently completed Valley Grove 1 building in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This new space will accommodate Alianza's growth—which has averaged more than 25% per year over the last four years—and include ample space to host local technology meetups and host customer and partner visits.

The unique design and layout of Alianza's new office is a stark departure from the usual cubical farms and open-office layouts that permeate modern technology companies. It was designed to reflect the latest thinking on workplace strategy and accomplish the following three leadership priority goals:

Optimize employee effectiveness by creating an environment in which individuals can do their best work. Enable strong, high-performing teams. Use cutting-edge digital displays to communicate priorities, update the status of key objectives, and build company culture.

"Our new headquarters reflects Alianza's purpose of connecting people with each other in new and innovative ways," stated Brian Beutler, CEO and founder of Alianza. "I'm excited about our awesome new home and how it will enable employees to connect with each other, our customers, partners, and the community around us."

Another Record Year of Growth

As retail communications services continue the transition to cloud delivery models, service providers are following suit by adopting web-scale, cloud-native platforms to power new services and replace aging, obsolete voice networks.

Alianza's achievements and milestones from 2019 include:

Completed 23 consecutive quarters of revenue growth

Achieved 26% compound annual growth rate since 2015

Renewed 100% of customer contracts

Ramped up to 110 team members to accelerate innovation and provide excellent customer experience

Facilitated nearly half a billion calls with 100% platform availability

Commenced R&D investments that will total nearly $20 million over the next two years and bring innovative new communications products to market in 2020

over the next two years and bring innovative new communications products to market in 2020 Established a new strategic partnership for carrier services designed to improve operations and enable new cloud communications solutions

About Alianza

Alianza connects people. We do that by powering a feature-rich and robust suite of cloud communications products for service providers. We make it easy, highly profitable, and future-proof with our cloud native, agile software-as-a-service solution. Our cloud communications platform is a better way to deliver VoIP and unified communications, untangling service providers from the restraints of obsolete networks and accelerating innovation and growth. Alianza is powered by a team of experts that are obsessed with the customer experience and have a passion to transform communications delivery.

Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Kevin Mitchell Telephone 801-802-6441 Email PR@alianza.com

SOURCE Alianza, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alianza.com

