Alias Intelligence launches technology division with key hires from Blackstone and Amazon.

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alias Intelligence is excited to announce two key hires for its newly launched Technology division: Marcus Viereckl, Chief Technology Officer; and Zane Mayberry, Lead Engineer. Viereckl and Mayberry, who began working together early in their careers at Blackstone, will utilize their extensive experience in the FinTech space to create a state-of-the-art technology platform - driven by machine learning and data analysis - that will further advance Alias ahead of its competitors.

During his six-year tenure at Blackstone, Viereckl was responsible for the development of innovative FinTech products and is known for building creative solutions to complicated problems. He graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering, focusing on signal analysis and computer architecture.

During his two-year tenure at Amazon, Mayberry was responsible for full-stack web app development. Prior to Amazon, he spent three years at Blackstone, two of them working alongside Viereckl focusing on compute-intensive finance applications. Mayberry graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, focusing on machine learning and parallel computing.

"The background-check process has not kept pace with the technological advances of our times," said Adam Rudman, CEO and founder of Alias Intelligence. "Alias' approach is to apply a Netflix-like mindset to an industry that is stuck in a Blockbuster-like mentality. Our new Technology division, led by a reunited Viereckl and Mayberry, will lead the charge in bringing background checks into the 21st century by utilizing state-of-the-art technology in processes to significantly streamline turnaround times and create competitive pricing structures, while retaining the highest standards of quality. Our clients want answers even faster, smarter, and with greater clarity. That's what Alias will deliver."

"We're delighted to add the talented team of Viereckl and Mayberry to our rapidly growing family at Alias," said Steven Kaye, Chief Operating Officer. "Our Technology group will facilitate the infusion of internal workflows into a client-focused product and experience in a new and innovative fashion."

Alias Intelligence is a background investigations and due diligence firm delivering the information and insights our clients need to protect and grow their business. Alias' services include comprehensive background checks, asset searches, corporate due diligence, AI social media reporting, discrete source inquiries, and executive background checks – both in the US and overseas. These services will help our clients effectively evaluate opportunities, relationships, and risk.

