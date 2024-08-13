Aliaxis expands its presence in the Southern United States by signing a definitive agreement to acquire Johnson Controls' CPVC pipe & fittings business for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems

BRUSSELS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliaxis SA, a world leader enabling access to water and energy through innovative fluid management solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the manufacturing assets of the Johnson Controls CPVC pipe and fittings business for residential and light commercial sprinkler systems.

IPEX Logo

This acquisition affirms our commitment to our North American growth strategy. Aliaxis is bolstering its product range with a more comprehensive portfolio in fire suppression systems for residential and light commercial applications. The acquisition will be part of IPEX, Aliaxis' leading brand in the region.

Located in Huntsville, Alabama, this acquisition further expands Aliaxis' presence in the Southern United States. Today, the 1985-established pipe and fittings business generates an annual revenue of approximately $100m and employs over 100 people.

Thierry Vanlancker, Manager Director of Aliaxis says: "This acquisition makes great sense for us. It is another step in providing more complete customer solutions in our product portfolio across the United States and brings extra potential for Aliaxis."

Alex Mestres, Aliaxis' Divisional CEO Americas also comments: "We are thrilled to welcome the CPVC pipe and fittings team of Johnson Controls. This acquisition provides us with a unique opportunity to expand our offering and continue to be the partner of choice for our national customers."

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions. Both parties anticipate a completion of the transaction over the coming weeks. The financial details of this acquisition will not be disclosed.

About Aliaxis

At Aliaxis, we design sustainable, easy to install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Operating in over 40 countries, the Company is active through leading local brands and generated €4.1 billion revenue in 2023. More information available on www.aliaxis.com .

SOURCE Aliaxis