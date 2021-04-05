Alibaba backed Daraz creates Asia's largest eCommerce carrier aggregation network with the use of LogiNext

Through this partnership, Daraz got access to LogiNext's Mile platform for its Logistics Marketplace recently launched for a potential end customer base of 1 billion+ to empower local logistics businesses and establish their businesses with Daraz. LogiNext's platform automates order capturing, scheduling, delivery associate compliance, handling peak event sales and the end to end customer experience for these smaller businesses supported by Daraz in its countries.

For LogiNext, a pioneer in the field of logistics automation in North America, working with Daraz was a way to make inroads in Asia via a forward-looking high-tech e-commerce environment that Daraz fosters. Together, the partnership has improved Daraz Logistics Marketplace's Last Mile deliveries by tracking and accessing billions of location data points to deliver a superior customer experience to millions of end customers.

"LogiNext's Mile platform has been leveraged by several premier e-commerce giants across the globe. This partnership with Daraz has helped us solve some very real on-the-ground logistical issues native to APAC and it has given a framework for upcoming and existing e-commerce giants to usher in the new face of last-mile deliveries built on the basis of a world-class customer experience," says Mradul Khandelwal, Vice President of Business Development at LogiNext.

"At Daraz, we are always looking to innovate and bring the best technologies available globally for improved customer experience which in return yields to higher business performance. This partnership has proven to be fruitful for Logistics Marketplace. As an Alibaba group company, our goal is to enable anyone to do business anywhere in this digital era – and working with LogiNext has been one of the cornerstones in achieving our goal." Jorge Miranda, Chief Information Officer at Daraz Group.

