Alibaba in the Chinese Automotive Market, 2017-2025 - Alibaba is Leading a New Wave

Alibaba is leading a new wave in the automotive market in China. It is enhancing its supply chain to a higher and concentrated vertical level, by interconnecting leading automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), small and medium enterprises (SMEs), distributors, retailers, and consumers from offline presence to online involvement.

More than 50 automotive OEMs have penetrated into Tmall's official online flagship store since 2010. For instance, Tmall achieved a total of 150,000 units of new car sales within 24 hours on the Double 11 (11.11) Day in China in 2017. It achieved 50% year-on-year (YoY) growth rate during 2016-2017.

Alibaba's key automotive products and services include new cars, used cars, automotive parts, and aftermarket services, such as car repair and maintenance. Alibaba's revenue is generated from online store security deposit, software annual fee, and commission-based charge per purchase. Besides, Alibaba offers a one-stop service including car insurance, loans, and various payment solutions. There are 4 main eCommerce platforms involved in automotive market: Alibaba, Alibaba International, Tmall, and Taobao.

Alibaba is integrating online-to-offline (O2O) activities, from online parts purchasing to offline installation process. Besides, the Super Test Drive development of Tmall's automotive vending machine is subverting the traditional automotive retail into a 24x7 fully automatic vehicle test drive through face recognition feature, which is leading a new retail concept with a digital entertainment element.

Alibaba's ecosystem is stimulating high-synergy advancement through cloud computing, operating system, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), sales platform, digital entertainment, professional service providers, O2O, mobile browser, social network, location-based service, logistics, and financial payment solution. Going further, automotive OEMs are likely to deeply cooperate with Alibaba, especially in Big Data operation and Internet cars development. Internet cars is one of the new car sales motivators in short-to-long term in China.

Research Scope

The goal of this study is to evaluate the impact of Alibaba on the automotive market in China, focusing on new car, used car, and parts retail and repair and maintenance services. It analyzes the company's potential impact on the growth and performance of the overall automotive retail market and the capabilities of advanced technologies such as AI and Big Data analytics. The study discusses the expected development of Alibaba in the automotive market until 2025.



Key Features

To provide an overview of Alibaba's business models and eCommerce platforms

To discuss the development of Alibaba's B2B and B2C platforms in the automotive context

To provide market insights on Alibaba's current and future offerings in the automotive market

To present information about Alibaba's potentialities that are critical to the eCommerce business across the repair and maintenance services, new cars, used cars, and parts retailing segments

To evaluate the eCommerce growth opportunities for stakeholders to grow in new car, used car, and parts sales, as well as insurance and repair and maintenance services in the Chinese automotive market

Key Issues Addressed

What are the eCommerce opportunities for Alibaba in the automotive business?

What are the key benefits offered to automotive market participants and consumers, and how do they impact the participants?

What are the main pricing and cost models, and what are the developments expected from Alibaba for the automotive market in long term?

What are the core offerings and exclusive value offerings of Alibaba provided to the automotive market and how do they influence the market?

How is the Alibaba's online set-up in the new car, used car, and parts retail segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Alibaba's Top 5 Achievements in 2017

Alibaba's Business Overview

Alibaba's Services Snapshot

Global eCommerce Market Outlook

Alibaba's eCommerce Outlook

Automotive Participants of Taobao and Tmall

Top 5 Automotive Trends in Alibaba

Alibaba's Automotive Value Chain Overview

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Research Background

3. Alibaba's Unique Potential in the Automotive Market

Alibaba's Potential in the Automotive Market

Benefits for Alibaba's Sellers

Benefits for Alibaba's Buyers

Alibaba's Core Offerings to the Market

Alibaba as a Platform in the Automotive Market

Purchase Process of Alibaba on eRetailing

Exclusive Value Offerings by Alibaba

Impact of Alibaba on eRetailing

Cost Models Analysis

4. Alibaba's Opportunity Analysis

Top 5 Automotive Trends in Alibaba

Alibaba Cloud and YunOS

and YunOS Digital Marketing

New Retailing

Case Study - Automotive Vending Machine

Case Study - 3 Years of Strategic Cooperation Between Alibaba & Ford

Case Study - Major OEMs and Alibaba

Case Study - Major Parts Distributors and Alibaba

Case Study - Traditional Vs Alibaba Set-up in New Car Retail

Case Study - Traditional Vs Alibaba Set-up in Used Car Retail

Case Study - Traditional Vs Alibaba Set-up in Parts Retail

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Alibaba in the Automotive Market in China

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

