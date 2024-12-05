Alibaba International Officially Launches "Pic Copilot"--An AI-Powered E-Commerce Design Tool

AI-infused solution aims to reduce costs and increase sales for SMEs in America

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group ("Alibaba International") is excited to announce the U.S. launch of Pic Copilot, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven e-commerce design tool tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The tool is slated to help American SMEs save on photography and design costs while increasing sales.

Boosting Conversion with Unique AI Model

Pic Copilot features 12 user-friendly, one-click advanced AI design tools aimed at making tasks such as swapping image backgrounds, perfecting images and videos, conducting virtual try-ons, and generating ads a hassle-free experience for SMEs.

Leveraging real-life e-commerce data from Alibaba International, a specialist in global digital trade and e-commerce, Pic Copilot improves product imagery and videos, resulting in superior performance compared to the original content. Initial tests have shown an impressive double-digit average increase in click-through rates.

The application of Pic Copilot's first two versions revealed that SMEs and key opinion leaders (KOLs) prioritize graphics that drive sales rather than merely focusing on aesthetics. The latest iteration of the model is built on 250 million parameters and utilizes a novel data annotation method centered around sales metrics. By analyzing how various background elements in images influence click-through rates across 240 product categories, the AI model has been trained not only on visual appeal but also to enhance sales performance.

U.S. Launch Highlights

Pic Copilot introduces innovative features such as virtual try-on tailored for multiple skin tones and body types, featuring more than 160 models across four major skin tones.

The platform allows users to upload personal images, enabling fashion entrepreneurs and KOLs to serve as models in their own product try-on photos. This feature eliminates the need of hiring professional models or conducting photoshoots, ultimately saving both time and resources.

Additionally, Pic Copilot has introduced U.S.-specific graphic theme templates tailored to national holidays and celebrations such as Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and St. Patrick's Day.

Successful Black Friday Trial

During the Black Friday trial period, over 35,000 users worldwide leveraged Pic Copilot to create marketing materials. Black Friday-related content generated by entrepreneurs and KOLs using Pic Copilot was subsequently utilized more than 200,000 times, providing average savings of over $200 per user. Meanwhile, the virtual try-on feature assisted over 10,000 merchants in generating more than 80,000 model images, saving each merchant thousands in shooting expenses.

Pic Copilot now offers 50 free credits to newly registered U.S. SMEs, supporting them to refresh marketing materials for up to 15 products without any cost. Subscription data collected to date reveals that over 60% of users opted to renew their marketing materials, eager to harness Pic Copilot's AI capabilities to boost marketing efficiency.

# # #

About Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

Media Contact

Lingnan Cui

Alibaba International

[email protected]

SOURCE Alibaba International