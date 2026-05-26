Alibaba International 's PicCopilot Partners with Google Ads to Boost E-Commerce ROI

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba International announced today that its AI-powered creative platform, PicCopilot, has integrated with Google Ads. This strategic collaboration enables small and medium e-commerce operators to create and launch high-conversion Google display ads directly within the PicCopilot platform.

Unlike general creative tools, PicCopilot leverages Alibaba International's e-commerce ecosystem to train its AI on real-world scenarios, ensuring the solution is examined and validated through actual market experience.

Small and medium e-commerce operators and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands face mounting pressure to maintain consistent marketing presence across multiple digital channels while operating with limited resources. In the U.S. market, where approximately 40% of PicCopilot users are first-time entrepreneurs, the ability to leverage such professional insights is critical. Through this integration, businesses can now leverage a unified platform that simplifies the entire workflow. For instance, PicCopilot's "Viral Video Maker" can generate 8-10 professional video options in just 2-3 minutes from a single product image—a process that traditionally takes 2-3 days.

"Our goal is to evolve AI from a simple efficiency tool into a growth-driving engine for merchants," said Yang Guang, Vice President of Alibaba International and Lead of Alibaba Design. "By integrating PicCopilot with Google Ads, we are democratizing enterprise-level creative marketing tools, allowing even the smallest sellers to leverage market-validated approaches to drive their business forward."

PicCopilot provides unique, "one-click" AI applications specifically designed to drive e-commerce sales. This includes industry-first video solutions for social content, such as the Viral Video Maker and Fashion Reels—specialized tools for apparel and footwear that transform static images into engaging marketing assets. Additionally, the platform's AI Product Page Design Generator allows merchants to create high-quality, ready-to-use storefront visuals, making professional-grade marketing accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Through this Google Ads integration, PicCopilot advances its vision of serving as an intelligent marketing "middle-ware" that connects the entire marketing pipeline—from strategy and creativity to distribution and optimization. This advancement enables smaller merchants to compete effectively through intelligent technology, setting a new standard for AI-driven e-commerce growth.

About Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

SOURCE Alibaba International