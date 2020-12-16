Alibaba vs. Amazon: What Amazon Can Learn to Improve Its Policies Against Brand Infringement of Trademark Copyrights and Patents

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. released today a video in its Brand Protection on Amazon series on the difference between Alibaba and Amazon when it comes to reporting brand infringement complaints and what Amazon can learn from its competitor. The video reveals how the contrast can have an effect on the intellectual property rights of private label sellers and brands, with Alibaba exercising a more robust approach to filing a complaint.

"The major difference between using Alibaba's report infringement platform and Amazon's, which is usually brand registry, is that Alibaba verifies if the entity submitting the complaints owns the rights in question before they accept or consider taking action," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "Amazon does not have any sort of gatekeepers and will accept the complaint even if it's filed by a competitor who obviously doesn't own the rights."

Alibaba requires a template power of attorney form when filing complaints. They also require business certificates, or identification cards, along with owner information and a trademark patent or copyright registration certificate. This prerequisite is important for brands because it stops unauthorized entities from asserting the brand's intellectual property rights.

"By Alibaba requiring proof and a power of attorney, the brand is protected because everything is done by professionals," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at the firm. "Amazon would be well-served to follow in their footsteps by also requiring proof of ownership and authority when undertaking brand protection efforts. There is a lot of blow back and risk when brand protection is done improperly."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. is dedicated to helping sellers navigate Amazon and implement best practices when protecting their brands. Its YouTube channel covers topics such as what to do when seeking brand protection and how intellectual property law (copyrights, trademarks and patents) can safeguard brands online.

