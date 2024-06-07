Alibaba.com Teams Up with UEFA EURO 2024™ as Official B2B E-Commerce Partner to Elevate SME Success

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and a business unit of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, announced an exciting collaboration with UEFA EURO 2024™, becoming the official B2B E-commerce Partner of UEFA EURO 2024™ in the U.S. and China. This exclusive partnership sits within the existing agreement that B2C e-commerce platform AliExpress has with UEFA EURO 2024™. It is set to create a variety of opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Alibaba.com to leverage the increased demand around the tournament.

As a build-up to a thrilling sports-packed summer, Alibaba.com is launching initiatives aimed at supporting SMEs to empower them in their business pursuits. These initiatives include offering enticing deals and giveaways, as well as providing cutting-edge sourcing tools to help SMEs elevate their sales leading up to and during the games.

"We are thrilled to be the official B2B E-Commerce Partner for UEFA EURO 2024™," said Rah Mahtani, Head of North American Marketing at Alibaba.com. "But our focus isn't limited to the game alone; this is the perfect chance for SMEs to dive into the wave of the sports craze, expand their offerings and ramp up their sales. Whether customizing products to reflect the celebratory season or stocking up on souvenirs for last-minute shoppers before the games kick off, Alibaba Guaranteed is designed to help SMEs navigate these needs and hit their business targets."

Alibaba Guaranteed provides a seamless sourcing experience, offering SMEs the chance to source products across a variety of categories with confidence and secure select items for instant orders or quick customizations. Commitments under Alibaba Guaranteed include fixed pricing, guaranteed on-time delivery, and a swift money-back guarantee in case of any order discrepancies, laying the groundwork for SMEs to pursue their business goals with added assurance and efficiency.

Alibaba.com offers businesses a virtually unlimited catalog of products – from up-to-date fashion and homewares to raw ingredients and office supplies – to purchase at the click of a button. As excitement around the tournament heats up, Alibaba.com also aims to help SMEs meet the surge in demand for soccer-related merchandise. Analysis within the sports and entertainment category of March 2023 and March 2024 shows a substantial 38% year-over-year increase in product inquiries, with dramatic spikes observed from the U.S., Germany and France.

"We are delighted to welcome Alibaba.com as an official e-commerce partner for UEFA EURO 2024™," said UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein. "Fans are united in their passion for football and we know that Alibaba.com will help to bring the tournament to life for its customers all around the world, as part of AliExpress' overall sponsorship agreement."

In the lead-up to UEFA EURO 2024™, slated for June 14-July 14, Alibaba.com will feature a virtual showcase filled with sports and entertainment-related products, among other popular and trending items, at exceptionally competitive prices. This digital venue, coupled with the Alibaba Guaranteed program — offering locked prices, assured delivery dates and a robust money-back policy — is Alibaba.com's formula for propelling SMEs to success during the tournament and beyond.

