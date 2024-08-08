Alibaba.com to Host Second Flagship CoCreate Conference, Rolls out New AI Advancements to Simplify Global Trade

The company's premier event will offer insights into digital trade, logistics and manufacturing from industry leaders, celebrity entrepreneurs and guest speakers

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and a business unit of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, will host its second annual CoCreate conference on September 5-6, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. The two-day event will convene industry experts, celebrity entrepreneurs, Alibaba.com users, manufacturers and e-commerce businesses as they explore current trends, including the latest developments in AI, that are driving the e-commerce space.

This year's confirmed speakers include Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com; Daymond John, Shark Tank investor and CEO of FUBU; Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter; Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur; Metta World Peace, NBA champion-turned-entrepreneur and investor. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Making global trade as easy as shopping online

Alibaba.com is set to officially launch the world's first AI-powered conversational search engine. Attendees will get a first chance to experience how easy it is to build their business and brands in the age of AI.

In addition to offering hands-on experience with Alibaba.com's cutting-edge digital sourcing tools to explore the next era of digital trade, the conference will feature more than 30 suppliers from around the world and more than 500 of the top selling products from Alibaba.com in the expo hall. The conference will also provide attendees with new industry insights and opportunities to build face-to-face relationships with potential partners and suppliers.

"We designed this year's event with one goal in mind---we want to show U.S. SMEs how global trade can be simplified, in terms of innovation, customization and margin boosting," said Rah Mahtani, Head of Marketing for North America at Alibaba.com.

Interactive event with the chance of winning cash

Pitch the Pros™: Attendees will be invited to join us for interactives sessions, like "Pitch the Pros™", which will offer practical solutions by business experts. 15 pre-selected entrepreneurs will be judged by experts, including Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine; Chris Guerrera , Founder of The Modern Inventor and two-time Shark Tank entrepreneur; Carmine Denisco , President of Earmark Sourcing; and Courtney Spritzer , co-founder of Entreprenista, with additional celebrity guests to be announced. Five winners will be awarded prize packages worth more than $10,000 .

: , Head of Category Management at Alibaba.com, along with sourcing experts from his team, will host sourcing master classes, diving into techniques for global sourcing across verticals, including in fashion & beauty, sports & entertainment, home & living, apparel, packaging, and more. Show Her the Money Film Screening: Alibaba.com will be hosting an exclusive, private screening of "Show Her The Money," a film that highlights how women are getting less than 2% of venture capital funding. The film takes viewers on a journey demystifying what venture capital is. The screening will be followed by a conversation with award-winning producer and executive producer, Catherine Gray , executive producer Diana Greshtchuk , and featured entrepreneurs Vicky and Charisse Pasche , who are featured in the film that is currently on a 50-city grassroots global tour sponsored by Wells Fargo.

Attendees will also be able to gain invaluable knowledge from this year's speakers:

On the Keynote Stage: Attendees will hear from Alibaba.com leadership and guest speakers, discover insights from industry peers about new technology and expansion strategies, and be the first to learn about the launch of next generation sourcing tools and how they'll power the future of selling online.

Attendees will hear from Alibaba.com leadership and guest speakers, discover insights from industry peers about new technology and expansion strategies, and be the first to learn about the launch of next generation sourcing tools and how they'll power the future of selling online. In the Learning Center: Alibaba.com will host exclusive sessions on accelerating business growth, enhancing logistics solutions, and incorporating AI into your business with in-depth conversations and insights from Alibaba.com and industry leaders.

Alibaba.com will host exclusive sessions on accelerating business growth, enhancing logistics solutions, and incorporating AI into your business with in-depth conversations and insights from Alibaba.com and industry leaders. At Breakthrough Category Sessions: Attendees will dive into emerging and trending topics for growing product categories, including in beauty, sports & outdoors, home & garden and packaging.

To stay up to date on the latest CoCreate 2024 updates and secure your spot at the conference, visit alibabacocreate.com.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

