Alibaba.com Unveils Affordable, Customizable Logistics Solutions for U.S. SMEs

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, today officially introduced its Logistics Marketplace , providing U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with access to affordable and customizable logistics services to streamline their supply chains and gain global reach with greater ease.

Alibaba.com's Logistics Marketplace not only allows buyers to connect with potential logistics service providers that are pre-vetted by the platform, but identify solutions tailored to their individual logistics demands. It aims to reshape how SMEs manage their supply chain strategies, allowing them to navigate the global marketplace with fewer of the traditional logistics hurdles.

"With the launch of the Alibaba.com Logistics Marketplace for U.S. buyers, we've transformed a previously lengthy, complicated process, streamlining access to a marketplace of pre-vetted logistics service providers," said Yikun Shao, Head of Supply Chain for Alibaba.com's North America business. "This will allow buyers to nail down the right logistics solution for each order faster and get back to focusing on other business goals."

Buyers using Alibaba.com's Logistics Marketplace are able to compare real-time quotes from a wide variety of trusted logistics service providers and easily book a solution fine-tuned to their distinct need right within a single console. They will also be able to see all verified options and offerings from potential service providers, including customs clearance capabilities, local storage and warehouse space statuses, combined shipments options, opportunities for drop-shipping and more.

The platform also features a "Most Popular Services" section, which showcases key logistics options most utilized by SMEs. This includes door-to-door express, full container shipping, special goods transport, drop-shipping and "Ship to FBA" services, ensuring efficient and safe delivery.

In addition, the "Send Inquiry" and "Logistics RFQ" features simplify the process of connecting with freight forwarders, enabling businesses to quickly obtain competitive quotes and tailor their logistics strategies.

Shao added, "The intricacies of logistics shouldn't hinder today's entrepreneurs. Increasing efficiency, like utilizing the capability to consolidate smaller orders from multiple suppliers into a single shipment, is fundamental for SMEs to drive down costs. Our Logistics Marketplace is designed to facilitate this level of operational flexibility to help SMEs as they seek to expand and achieve their business goals."

Alibaba.com's Logistics Marketplace is supported by a ratings system that helps SMEs choose providers based on critical performance indicators like response time and on-time delivery rate. With support for online logistics orders to 46 markets, it allows B2B buyers to easily find qualified freight forwarders who can provide tailored logistics services.

To schedule a press interview, please contact [email protected] .

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE Alibaba.com