Alibaba.com Unveils Game-Changing AI Sourcing Agent, Helping SMEs Simplify Global Trade

The platform's premier B2B e-commerce event marks the launch of its first co-branded credit card, upgraded financial and logistics solutions for U.S. businesses

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and a business unit of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, today announced its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sourcing agent, along with new financial and logistics solutions, at its second annual CoCreate conference, which kicks off in Las Vegas today. These solutions will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increase sourcing efficiency and more easily navigate cross-border trade.

AI-powered sourcing agent simplifies global trade

Alibaba.com's new AI Sourcing Agent is set to deliver solutions to simplify the complex B2B sourcing process by providing more accurate search results for global supplier and product searches. It will also help new businesses and entrepreneurs get started quickly, better understand the global sourcing landscape, as well as find the right supplier more easily.

Key functions of this AI-powered sourcing agent include:

Conversational search: SMEs will be able to use natural language queries in their searches on Alibaba.com.

SMEs will be able to use natural language queries in their searches on Alibaba.com. Proactive sourcing-need interpretations and recommendations: SMEs will have the ability to use the agent's suggestions for decision making in real time. They can be confident in these recommendations as they are backed by over a billion product listings hosted on Alibaba.com and the platform's 25 years of B2B industry knowledge.

SMEs will have the ability to use the agent's suggestions for decision making in real time. They can be confident in these recommendations as they are backed by over a billion product listings hosted on Alibaba.com and the platform's 25 years of B2B industry knowledge. Intelligent comparison: The AI tool will provide comparisons with details on each supplier and their quotations, so SMEs can make an informed decision.

"Solutions like our AI Sourcing Agent are paramount as we continue building a global network of diversified suppliers and making global sourcing simpler," said Kuo Zhang, President at Alibaba.com. "We're always pushing to help level the playing field for SMEs, giving them greater access to suppliers and products, as well as industry insights that will further their business goals. With the help of AI, we are able to do just that on an even greater scale."

SMEs win with new financial and logistics solutions

To further support SME buyers, Alibaba.com has launched a variety of financial solutions to help them fulfil their souring needs and logistics solutions to provide additional confidence in supply chains.

Alibaba.com Business Edge Credit Card: Co-branded with Mastercard and powered by Cardless, offering consumers an option of either 3% cashback or 60-day interest free payment terms, subject to a total spend limit of up to $40,000 per year [1] . After that, cardholders will continue to earn 1% cashback on purchases made on the platform.

Co-branded with Mastercard and powered by Cardless, offering consumers an option of either 3% cashback or 60-day interest free payment terms, subject to a total spend limit of up to per year . After that, cardholders will continue to earn 1% cashback on purchases made on the platform. Buy-Now-Pay-Later program: Allowing entrepreneurs to split payments into three or four installments over six weeks using Afterpay, PayPal or Klarna.

SMEs have also encountered recent operational challenges due to supply chain disruptions. To combat these hurdles, Alibaba.com Logistics is launching a number of solutions at this year's CoCreate to help simplify and enhance the logistics experience for U.S. SMEs:

Delivery Speed and Efficiency: Collaborating closely with leading global carriers and integrating multiple logistics segments to optimize fulfillment and delivery performance.

Collaborating closely with leading global carriers and integrating multiple logistics segments to optimize fulfillment and delivery performance. Competitive Shipping Solutions: Providing flexible shipping options that cater to budget constraints while optimizing logistics efficiency, such as consolidating small packages to lower shipping costs and comparing shipping prices to mitigate cost volatility risks for large and bulky items.

Providing flexible shipping options that cater to budget constraints while optimizing logistics efficiency, such as consolidating small packages to lower shipping costs and comparing shipping prices to mitigate cost volatility risks for large and bulky items. Convenience of Service: Offering comprehensive online customer support throughout the entire process, from initial pricing inquiries to final delivery, with real-time tracking available.

In addition to these new AI, financial and logistics solutions, Alibaba.com's CoCreate conference, occurring September 5-6, 2024 in Las Vegas includes interactive learning opportunities for entrepreneurs and sourcing pros, in-depth product vertical master classes and insights from leading industry and celebrity experts in more than 20 sessions. The event attracts more than 1,900 SME attendees this year.

For more information on CoCreate, please visit alibabacocreate.com. For details on the Alibaba.com Business Edge Credit Card, please visit https://air.alibaba.com/app/sc-assets/checkout-lp/pages_cardless_lp.html. To schedule a press interview, please contact Mike Hong by [email protected].

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

[1] Terms and conditions apply, offers are subject to credit approval. Cards are issued by First Electronic Bank and powered by Cardless.

SOURCE Alibaba.com