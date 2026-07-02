Alibaba's Damai International Introduces New Label, Launches Global Artist Initiative

New label ORCA to Tap Into Asia's Fast-Growing Entertainment Market With New International Music Act

BEIJING, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Damai International, the international arm of Damai Entertainment (HKEX: 1060), a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, on Friday introduced ORCA (Original Creative Artists), its new artist development and content production label, and launched a worldwide artist initiative, "All My Anecdotes Global Audition".

Promotional poster for All My Anecdotes Global Audition, featuring dancer and choreographer Audrey Lane. Promotional poster for All My Anecdotes Global Audition, featuring singer-songwriter DANY.

Launched by ORCA in partnership with entertainment label All My Anecdotes, the initiative marks a major step in Damai International's expansion into artist development and the global entertainment market. It will also serve as a primary talent pipeline for ORCA's future artist projects.

"This program represents an important step in our global talent development strategy," said Walter Zheng, president of Damai International. "We aim to discover promising talent worldwide and provide them with the resources, training and opportunities they need to thrive. By leveraging Alibaba's ecosystem and ORCA's creative capabilities and extensive experience in developing international artists, we are building a platform that empowers talent to grow and pursue opportunities on the global stage."

To mark the launch, ORCA released a brand trailer on Friday featuring Audrey Lane, a dancer and choreographer best known as a member of Jam Republic, the runner-up crew on Mnet's "Street Woman Fighter 2." Known for her distinctive movement style and multicultural background, Audrey has recently expanded her international profile through collaborations with rising K-pop act MEOVV, viral dance content alongside KATSEYE's Megan, and a special guest appearance with Chinese pop star Liu Yuxin on the Chinese variety show "Sisters Who Make Waves 2026."

In the trailer, Audrey stars alongside singer-songwriter DANY, whose introspective sound complements her expressive movement. Together, they create a cinematic blend of music and dance that reflects the creative vision of ORCA and All My Anecdotes, celebrating the idea that every shared moment, inspiration and encounter can become tomorrow's nostalgia.

The audition is open to aspiring performers worldwide who are passionate about the stage and pursuing a career in entertainment. There are no restrictions on gender, age or nationality, and there is no fixed number of participants to be recruited. Candidates will be evaluated based on their talent, potential and overall suitability.

Selected candidates will join ORCA's existing artist roster, which includes Audrey and DANY, and receive comprehensive training in performance, music production and stagecraft from experienced industry professionals. Each artist will follow a personalized development plan tailored to their individual strengths and career goals. ORCA ultimately plans to debut a new international music group drawn from the program.

"ORCA is about creativity, artistry and thinking beyond borders," said Daryl Wang, senior vice president of music business at Damai International. "We're excited to have artists like DANY and Audrey Lane involved in this program. For those who join this journey, this is more than an audition. It is an opportunity to learn from and collaborate with established creators, develop alongside some of the industry's most promising emerging talent and become part of a creative community with global reach."

The global audition will run from July 3 to Aug 3. Applications can be submitted through the official All My Anecdotes website (https://www.ama-official.com/cn/apply/) or by email to [email protected]. Applicants can also follow @allmyanecdotes and @orcaartists on Instagram for the latest audition updates.

Damai International is the international arm of Damai Entertainment, focused on expanding its live entertainment ecosystem worldwide. Its businesses span live event ticketing, event management and execution, artist management, content production, venue services and more. In November 2025, it launched MAISEAT, its global ticketing platform, which has since expanded into multiple markets.

About Damai Entertainment

Damai Entertainment is a technology-driven company delivering immersive, real-world entertainment experiences. Its diverse ecosystem spans film production, live events, IP commercialization, TV series, artist management, and ticketing platforms. Anchored in its dual strategic pillars of entertainment and AI, Damai is committed to creating unparalleled live, interactive, and immersive experiences for audiences around the world.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Damai Entertainment