Alibaba's MAISEAT Secures Primary Ticketing Role for GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAISEAT, the global events ticketing platform of Damai Entertainment (HKEX: 1060), an Alibaba Group subsidiary, has secured its first primary ticketing role, becoming the official primary ticketing partner for Chinese rapper GAI's upcoming concert in Malaysia.

Under the partnership, MAISEAT will manage ticket distribution and sales channels for the show, and will also serve as a co-organizer for the Malaysia stop of the tour. Users can purchase tickets on the MAISEAT website or app, among other platforms.

The concert, GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour – Malaysia, is scheduled for May 10 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting, in Kuala Lumpur. Exclusive presales on MAISEAT began on March 10, with official ticket sales starting on March 13. All presale tickets have sold out.

As the primary ticketing partner, MAISEAT will use Damai Entertainment's technology infrastructure and service capabilities to ensure a seamless and secure ticket‑purchasing experience.

"Securing the primary ticketing role for GAI's Malaysia show marks an important milestone for MAISEAT and strongly validates our capabilities in international live event ticketing," said Walter Zheng, Head of MAISEAT. "From ticket distribution to customer service, we have implemented a localized end-to-end model that meets the standards of international markets. We plan to bring this model to more markets, helping Chinese artists connect with fans worldwide, and build MAISEAT into a trusted platform for international event organizers and cross‑border audiences."

The MAISEAT platform supports multiple languages, including Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. It is fully integrated with Alipay's global payment network and offers multiple payment methods and multi-currency settlement options. A dedicated MAISEAT mobile app was also launched in December last year.

GAI, whose real name is Zhou Yan, is one of China's best-known rappers, singers, and songwriters. His 2026 world tour opened in Singapore on March 7, with subsequent stops scheduled for Las Vegas and Sydney.

About Damai Entertainment

Damai Entertainment is a technology-driven company delivering immersive, real-world entertainment experiences. Its diverse ecosystem spans film production, live events, IP commercialization, TV series, artist management, and ticketing platforms. Anchored in its dual strategic pillars of entertainment and AI, Damai is committed to creating unparalleled live, interactive, and immersive experiences for audiences around the world.

