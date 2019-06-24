Alibaba's new presence highlights Chongqing Liangjiang New Area's passion for entrepreneurship, innovation

CHONGQING, China, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliyun Innovation Center (Chongqing) was officially launched in Chongqing Liangjiang Digital Economy Industrial Park on June 18.

Jointly established by Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, Alibaba Cloud Computing Co., Ltd. and Tsinghua Technology & Innovation Holdings Co.,Ltd, the center is an entrepreneurship and innovation incubation services platform serving industries in internet, cloud computing, big data and digital economy.

The center covers an area of 11,280 square meters with separate areas for office, meeting, negotiation, reception, rest and road show. Targeting incubation of small and medium-sized digital economy enterprises, the center aims to create a digital economy closed loop ecosystem including state-of-the-art technologies of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, mobile Internet and virtual reality.

The center also launched its CloudX plan on Tuesday, which included the projects to establish an ecological community of professional technical developers, form a circle of innovative peers of CloudX that integrates creative, innovative, entrepreneurial elements with talent, and operate a cloud intelligent college in service of regional digital economy industry talents.

As the largest cloud computing platform in China, Aliyun will provide innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises with a high technical starting point, enabling them to enjoy the same technical platform as the world-renowned Internet companies, according to Chen Bin, vice president of Aliyun intelligent China division, adding that Alibaba, one of the largest digital economies in the world, can offer good support for the cooperation of underlying platforms for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The innovation center has 10 enterprises stationed and it plans to incubate more than 100 high-tech firms in cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and mobile Internet.

The launch of the center is part of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area's efforts to promote the innovation-driven development strategy.

Since its establishment on June 18, 2010, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has been giving full play to the strategic advantages of its roles as the first national-level new area, the core area of China Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity and the core area of China (Chongqing) Pilot Free Trade Zone by facilitating scientific and technological innovation. At 7:33 a.m. on May 17, 2018, China's first private self-developed commercial suborbital rocket, the OS-X rocket "Chongqing Liangjiang Star", was successfully launched, a legendary example of the new area's efforts to seek high-quality development through scientific and technological innovation.

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has released an entrepreneurship and innovation brand that attracts talent to the region. By pooling global scientific and technological innovation talents, Liangjiang New Area seeks to build an international innovation city, innovation region and innovation landmark. Eight national-level incubation platforms have been set up in the region. Local government plans to increase support and optimize the environment for innovation.

