Alicat Releases World's First MFC for Bioreactors

TUCSON, Ariz., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alicat, the world's fastest flow controller company, now offers the first mass flow controllers built specifically for the needs of bioprocessing professionals – the BIO series. These units are designed specifically for professional engineers involved in bioreactor construction and upstream or downstream processes. They offer the highest reliability in the industry with an unprecedented lifetime warranty and resistance to in-line water contamination. Based on Alicat's revolutionary solid state sensor design these units offer the same accuracy and speed advantages designed into every Alicat. Ultra-fast response times as low as 10ms to enable Pharma 4.0. Controllable ranges exceeding 2000:1, often eliminating the need for multiple gas lines. Accuracy unmatched in the industry – as low as .1% of full scale or .5% of reading.

All Alicat - BIO Controllers & Meters include features tailored to the unique needs of the bioprocessing/biopharmaceutical industry.

USP Class VI FDA-grade corrosion resistant elastomers are standard to prevent contamination of fragile bioreaction environments.

316L stainless steel construction of flow bodies & elements are standard to meet BPE-2016 requirements.

High-speed EtherCAT or EtherNet/IP interfaces are an option to meet or exceed Pharma 4.0 requirements

Ultrasharp, modern color display provides at a glance understanding of your processes status.

"Gas Select" – which allows any unit to be used with CO2, Air, O2, N2 or over 100 other gasses with no loss of precision or need for recalibration.

Units include "drive display", allowing new ways to monitor the health of your gas flow process.

IP66 ingression protection option available should your operating environment demand it.

You might think that a Mass Flow Controller with such innovative features and unmatched precision would come with an unattainable price tag or an inflexible design. Alicat offers bespoke instrumentation solutions as affordable and competitive pricing. Alicat always manufactures with the needs of our customers in mind – so of course every – Alicat BIO is available with a wide range of build options, process connections, protocols and digital interfaces to match nearly every imaginable bioreactor design.

Typical Applications:

Monoclonal Antibody Production (mAb) ● Vaccine Production ● Insulin Production ● Protein/Enzyme Production ● Organ/Tissue Maintenance ● Mammalian Cell Growth

Other Applications

Biofuel Production ● Carbon Sequestration ● Nutriceutical Generation ● Biogas Production ● Organic Gasification ● Wastewater Treatment ●

BIO-Series is suitable for many types of bioreactors and bioprocess applications and industries including; biologics production, biosimilar development, biofuel production, syngas, nuticeutical development, Bioreactors/Fermenters and much more.

Alicat pioneered use of laminar differential pressure flow technology, improving on traditional differential pressure metering. We manufacture and develop custom flow control, flow meter, pressure solutions for gas, liquid and pressure applications.

Our mass flow meters boast industry's highest turndown ratio, resulting in fast and accurate measurement over a wide flow range. Alicat is the only mass flow device manufacturer to back its products with a Lifetime Guarantee.

Alicat's MFCs use a novel design that depends on solid state sensors and high speed computing to generate very accurate data quickly. Other MFCs use an older design referred to as "thermal" mass flow - requires seconds to respond, thousands of times slower and less accurate

7 of the top 10 "drugs" are produced using bioreactors and help patients with everything from rheumatoid arthritis to cancer- live longer. Alicat's BIO Series line helps these customers ensure that they have lower costs and less chance of failure during this expensive process.

