Alice & Smith Launches Game-Changing Live Digital Event Solution, StreamFlare, to Power PDXCON Remixed, Paradox Interactive's Global Gaming Celebration

This New Technology Enables Unprecedented Live Streaming Features Powered By Microsoft Playfab LiveOps and Unreal Engine, Within the Twitch Ecosystem, Creating an Immersive and Engaging Experience for PDXCON Participants

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - StreamFlare, a groundbreaking livestreaming solution that empowers global brands and streamers to engage with their audiences creatively and in real time, is launching today from the award-winning transmedia technology studio, Alice & Smith (A&S). This proprietary live event features a unique combination of Unreal Engine as well as Playfab engagement and loyalty features within the Twitch ecosystem. It will enable viewers to influence and modify in real-time the event environment and narrative, such as at this weekend's PDXCON Remixed.

This global premiere will be showcased at Paradox Interactive's PDXCON Remixed gaming celebration on May 21-23, the latest transmedia and experiential collaboration from creative powerhouses A&S and Youville Haussmann Park (YHP).

"With the global pandemic overhauling the live event industry, we created StreamFlare to empower brands, broadcasters and streamers to imagine the next generation of live content and revolutionize the entertainment industry," Alice & Smith Co-Founder and Chief Storyteller Andrea Doyon notes. "In collaboration with the team at Paradox Interactive, we transformed this global gaming celebration into a truly innovative and immersive digital experience."

Inviting fans to remix PDXCON their own way

PDXCON Remixed is a free, 3-day virtual live streaming event, including industry announcements, panel discussions and a fan favorite Announcement Show.

Using StreamFlare to power and operate PDXCON Remixed, experiential design specialists YHP created heightened digital engagement activities for Paradox Interactive's audience. Fans, partners and gamers – whether they are in Stockholm or Sydney, or anywhere else around the world – will have the unique opportunity to:

Immerse presenters into a fluid, real-time 3D environment with Unreal Engine

Shape the live event through a native interactive layer in Twitch that enables individual or community action, by reacting to audience desires in less than 300 milliseconds

Completely control and impact the stage, camera, decor and lighting of the studio

Engage in rich game scenarios and level progression, impacting the show's narrative

Spectate from other Unreal Engine viewpoints, including Oculus Quest

"This has been a very different year for all of us, so we switched up the PDXCON experience to meet the challenges that have come with it," explains Paula Thelin, Events Manager, Paradox Interactive. "We're thankful to have incredibly creative partners like Alice & Smith, whose StreamFlare platform powers PDXCON Remixed, has enabled us to develop a world-first integration of Twitch, Unreal AR and Playfab for our annual global community celebration."

The power of StreamFlare is that it can be applied to any livestream or broadcast to transform it from a linear viewing experience to an interactive one where participants play an active and intuitive role.

Media invitation to PDXCON Remixed panel on May 23

On Sunday, May 23 at 10:40 am EST, join Andrea Doyon, Chief Storyteller of Alice & Smith and Creator of NITE Team 4, as he delves into the mind blowing technology driving the next generation of fan-driven narrative games. Learn more about how StreamFlare is powering the future of live immersion games and entertainment. Sign up here !

About Alice & Smith

Alice & Smith is a creative technology studio specialized in developing tools that creators can use to empower communities through interactivity and engagement. With a long history in alternate reality games (ARGs), interactive content and transmedia franchises, their recent work includes the Tender ARG for Paradox Interactive's Bloodlines 2 and Waking Titan, a No Man's Sky ARG for Hello Games. The company started creating ARGs in 2007 and developed the first permanent alternate reality game on Steam with The Black Watchmen. The independent studio has won multiple awards, including Startup of the Year, Best Indie Game at MomoCon 2019, Bronze at the 2018 Cannes Lions festival, and the gold medal at the 2018 Canadian Marketing Awards.

About Youville Haussmann Park

Youville Haussmann Park (YHP) is a leading experiential design agency. Exploring the unique relationship between brands and their fans, YHP develops experiential communications campaigns and programs that deepen engagement and build always-on interactions within the brand ecosystem. YHP deploys large-scale event strategy, design and production, public relations, influencer marketing and digital content creation for leading international brands.

