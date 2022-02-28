Alice Cooper's Protégé Heading for Abbey Road and RAK

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona sweetheart and singer/songwriter Sophie Dorsten hits London in March. She'll lay down her sweet tones in Abbey Road & RAK studios, perform a few select shows around town and introduce herself to the UK music scene. Hot off the trail of her January release 'Butterflies', Sophie's vocals during her performances have been the stuff of legend - so where better to get that voice down than recording in the best studios the world can offer?

Sophie Dorsten Sophie and Alex Dorsten

Sophie Dorsten, along with brother Alex, have been writing and recording their own music by themselves since the age they could pick up their guitars. Like her obvious peers, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, Sophie manages to tug at the heartstrings with her emotional lyrics whilst her brother Alex, an aspiring producer and fellow stage-mate, translates the passion into music.

With roots firmly established in Indie-Pop/Alt Z, Sophie, born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, has been a part of Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centre for the past few years and was even selected to perform back up vocals with Alice Cooper himself at a press release party. She's also chosen regularly to perform the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers, SF Giants, and Oakland A's as her amazing voice has been picked every time by the selection committee.

With an established fanbase and constant global track streams, Sophie's UK following have long awaited the chance to see her perform, and now with her upcoming sessions in the most iconic studios in London, we can only expect some amazing things from Sophie, and indeed Alex, in the future.

London Shows (confirmed at time of release):

March 21/2022 - Folklore, Hoxton, London

March 22/2022 - Piano Smithfield, Barbican, London

March 25/2022 - Beach Blanket Babylon, Notting Hill, London

Please visit Sophie's website for music, links and updates: https://sophiedorstenmusic.com

Sophie Dorsten is represented worldwide by Worldsound & American Artiste with music distributed globally by InGrooves / Universal Music Group.

